5 Reasons why Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks in the WrestleMania 37 main event 

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks closed out WrestleMania 37 with what can only be described as the perfect match. Both women gave it their all, and the outcome was an emotional rollercoaster that ended with the EST of WWE standing tall and proud.

But why did Bianca Belair, the newcomer, dethrone a seasoned veteran like Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37? Here are five reasons why WWE may have chosen to go all the way with Bianca Belair.

#5 The babyface, Bianca Belair, had to stand tall at WrestleMania 37 to close out the show

For Bianca Belair to stand tall and proud to close out WrestleMania 37 was not merely a triumph for her but one for humanity as a whole. This was a whole bunch of wrestling fans, confined to their homes for a year, celebrating a very special moment in history. WrestleMania 37 was a celebration in the truest sense of the word, which is why a heel couldn't have closed out the show.

Babyfaces generally close out the show at WrestleMania because it is the culmination of a year's worth of storylines. WrestleMania 37 continued this tradition because, especially in such turbulent times, it is very important indeed to remind the world that good always triumphs over evil.

Sure, Sasha Banks isn't a heel in the truest sense of the word, but she was clearly the heel going into the match with the evil cackle that she unleashed in its glory.

One has to wonder if, following in the same tradition as Bianca Belair, Night 2 will see Daniel Bryan stand tall as the only white-meat babyface in the other main event. Could we see Raymond James Stadium explode with 'Yes' chants on Night 2?

