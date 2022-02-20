5 reasons why Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber match - Revenge for 7-month-old humiliation, payback for big mistake involving Becky Lynch

In an impressive encounter, WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 saw Becky Lynch successfully defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Hall of Famer Lita. The night also saw six women compete in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match to get a title shot against Lynch at WrestleMania.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair outlasted all her opponents to punch her ticket to the “Show of Shows’ as she emerged victorious after a challenging battle.

Here, we analyze five reasons behind the result of the star-studded Elimination chamber match.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 In our list of reasons on why Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber match: Long-term booking for much-awaited revenge

Last year, Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble and went on to headline WrestleMania. She dethroned Sasha Banks as the SmackDown Women’s Champion and worked hard to establish herself as a top contender in the women’s division.

However, her championship reign ended when she lost her gold to Becky Lynch, who made a surprise return at Extreme Rules.

While there’s no issue in losing to one of the top superstars in the business, the manner of her loss was controversial at the time. Becky Lynch returned and won her title back in 26 seconds.

It took her less than half a minute to completely derail the momentum of the top superstar who was running the show in her absence. Belair needed more time to prepare, and almost half a year later, she is ready for her revenge.

It is worth noting that Belair got a shot at reclaiming her title from Becky Lynch, but she couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity. It also boiled down to the fact that Big Time Becks didn’t pick up a clean victory over Belair during their rematch, but the clever champion ensured that her strongest contender went to the back of the line.

Since then, Belair has delivered incredible performances at almost every big premium live event. She was the sole survivor at Survivor Series last year and won a crucial point for RAW. Belair was even the Iron Woman of the Royal Rumble match this year following a brilliant performance.

And now, she has won her first-ever Elimination Chamber match to seal her title shot at WrestleMania.

Following her 26-second loss, Belair needs both redemption and revenge. She has proved her worth without the title over the last six months. After winning the Elimination Chamber, she will look to settle the score against Becky Lynch, who handed her the most humiliating loss of her main roster career.

The seeds of this long-term booking were planted in that match, and it will be interesting to see how the creative team plans to reap the rewards.

