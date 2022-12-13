5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley was fired on RAW by Adam Pearce

RAW ended in the most shocking way possible as Adam Pearce fired Bobby Lashley. As you may remember, last week, The All Mighty speared Petey Williams and was warned by Adam Pearce over the consequences of laying his hands on a WWE official.

Something similar happened this week following his loss to Seth Rollins in the main event, and Adam Pearce came out to confront him. After being shoved by Lashley, Pearce would cuss the word "motherf***er" before firing The All Mighty.

So why was The All Mighty former WWE Champion fired? Here are a few theories.

#5. A possible Hurt Business reunion

𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐖 @WEST0NR0AD



I CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS TO HAPPEN



#WWERaw MVP and Cedric / Benjamin will help LASHLEY being reinstated on Raw and they’ll finally reunite the HURT BUSINESSI CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS TO HAPPEN MVP and Cedric / Benjamin will help LASHLEY being reinstated on Raw and they’ll finally reunite the HURT BUSINESSI CAN’T WAIT FOR THIS TO HAPPEN#WWERaw https://t.co/SBfKU4nevg

With Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander not doing anything and MVP's management of Omos failing, it seems like it would be a good time to reunite The Hurt Business.

Although it didn't hurt Lashley, the decision to split The Hurt Business up before WrestleMania 37 was highly controversial - a decision that even Lashley disagreed with.

This could lead to a story where Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vouch for Lashley and get him re-hired to help reform The Hurt Business.

#4. Giving Seth Rollins the bragging rights

One thing is for sure - the aftermath of Bobby Lashley's firing will make Seth Rollins a happy man. It could be used for him to get a lot of heat, although his theme song alone seems to put him as a babyface among fans.

One of the few reasons for the firing could be so that it helps to build up Seth Rollins' heat ahead of his United States Title clash against Austin Theory.

#3. A shocking end to RAW that hasn't happened in a while

RAW under Triple H has been great, but what has been lacking is the surprising, cliffhanger-like endings to the show. We understand that doing it every week would dilute the value of such moments, but we urge you to think of the last episode of RAW that had such a shocking ending.

This was the perfect cliffhanger ending to bring fans back, as there will be a lot of anticipation over the fate of Bobby Lashley.

#2. To have Bobby Lashley return with a significant character change

Bobby Lashley once pitched the idea to Vince McMahon about him losing a match before going on a downward spiral and putting on upwards of 50 lbs in weight. While McMahon rejected the idea, there could be some plan for The All Mighty.

Don't be surprised to see a downward spiral for him before an eventual and inevitable comeback to his regular physique.

#1. To build up anticipation for the Brock Lesnar rematch

The trilogy match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar is still pending. Lashley won the first bout at the 2022 Royal Rumble, while Lesnar won the second one recently at Crown Jewel in underwhelming fashion.

Either way, it was a clear set-up for the third bout between them, and this is likely a way to build anticipation for the match. This means that Lashley will be seen lesser on TV, and when he finally returns, it will likely be for the program against Brock Lesnar.

Poll : 0 votes