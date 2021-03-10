5 reasons why Bobby Lashley should have a lengthy reign as WWE Champion

On the March 1, 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley made history by winning the WWE Championship. In doing so, Lashley became only the third African-American Superstar in history to win the WWE Championship.

At this year's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley once again entered the WWE title picture. Having dropped the WWE United States Championship to Riddle at the pay-per-view, The CEO of The Hurt Business made up for his loss by attacking then-WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Lashley's assault on the Scotsman opened the door for The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, as The A-Lister once again reigned supreme as WWE Champion.

Appreciate the kind words brother. Very happy for you and proud. Grab that brass ring and go for it all. You know what to do, champ.

Represent. #allmighty #peopleschamp https://t.co/ZpxMd9PB9h — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 5, 2021

However, The Miz's reign as WWE Champion didn't last too long. At the beginning of the month, Bobby Lashley made it known that he had his sights set on the WWE title. Challenging The Miz for his newly-won championship, Lashley dominated the former and won his first WWE Championship.

With Bobby Lashley now looking stronger than ever at the top of the throne for the Red brand, WWE needs to make sure that Lashley is booked as a dominant champion. To do so, WWE needs to make sure that The CEO of The Hurt Business undergoes a lengthy reign as WWE Champion, and here are five possible ways how WWE could do so.

#5. This is Bobby Lashley's first reign as WWE Champion

Damn man this means the world to me. I’m gonna represent all of you the best I can. ✊🏾 https://t.co/IyZi8Y8Jxb — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 6, 2021

With the exception of his two reigns as ECW Champion, this could be considered as Bobby Lashley's first-ever run as a WWE World Champion. In the lead-up to his WWE title win on RAW, the WWE Universe has shown its massive support to Lashley and has been rooting for him as the main champion of the Red brand.

Given that this is Bobby Lashley's first reign as WWE Champion, WWE needs to make sure that he gets a successful and lengthy reign to establish Lashley's position as the man to beat on RAW.

With one successful title defense already under his wing, Bobby Lashley is definitely off to a solid start as the WWE Champion.

