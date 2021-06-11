5 reasons why Bobby Lashley should retain the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell

Bobby Lashley will take on Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE Championship at the said pay-per-view. This will be the first time The All Mighty steps into the unforgiving structure, while it will be the Scottish Warrior's second outing inside the cell. The contest marks McIntyre's final opportunity to face Lashley for the WWE title. He earned this last chance by recently defeating Kofi Kingston.

Lashley and McIntyre have been at each other's throats since the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February. The All Mighty Champion cost his rival the top prize when he viciously attacked McIntyre, allowing The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship. Lashley would then go on to win his first world title by obliterating The A-Lister eight days later.

The 44-year old star has proven to be an interesting WWE Champion thus far, and his reign should continue at Hell in a Cell when he defeats his greatest foe.

Let's explore five reasons why Bobby Lashley should retain the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell.

#5 Bobby Lashley would gain immense credibility by defeating Drew McIntyre in a clean fashion

Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

The unforgiving cell structure that will surround Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre allows no one to enter or leave once locked. There are no rules or disqualifications, and the only way to win is by pinning or submitting your opponent inside the ring.

A victory inside Hell in a Cell is definitive. It is the ultimate way of punishing one's worst enemies. By defeating his arch-rival in this stipulation match, The All Mighty WWE Champion will establish complete dominance.

With MVP out of the equation, the two fierce rivals will likely fight each other fair and square. At WrestleMania 37, Lashley defeated McIntyre after he capitalized on a distraction provided by his advisor. Hence, although The Scottish Warrior passed out, the win wasn't clean.

Bobby Lashley could gain a lot of heat, momentum, and credibility by obliterating the two-time WWE Champion inside the sadistic cell structure.

It would put the locker room on notice and consolidate The All Mighty's position at the top of the pecking order.

