5 Reasons why Braun Strowman was written off RAW this week

Why was Strowman 'injured' this week, ahead of WWE TLC?

It is pretty well known that Brock Lesnar will not be a part of WWE, in the lead up to the next big event- WWE TLC. Braun Strowman vs. Constable Corbin is the big match at the pay-per-view. In the absence of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Strowman is the biggest star. Why was he written off the show, ahead of WWE TLC then?

In this article, I shall suggest 5 reasons why such was the case. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below. I'd love to hear your assessment of the current situation.

It is pretty clear that even though Strowman was busted open, it is all just a work from WWE. If not, the big match at TLC would be in peril.

What made WWE write the Monster Among Men off TV?

#5 To give him time to rest and recover

Braun Strowman is one of the hardest working guys in the WWE roster today

Braun Strowman is a Superstar who works the whole WWE schedule, performing at the highest level. Every Superstar needs time to rest and recover because this schedule can be absolutely maddening. There have been reports about Strowman working hurt at various points in his career, in the past.

By giving Strowman some time off to heal, he can come back refreshed and rejuvenated in due time. He will have to get back into the grind when he does return and maybe some time off is just what the doctor ordered for the big man. While this injury may be 'worked', I'm sure that he's suffered a few bumps and bruises along the way.

Let's hope that Strowman returns to full health very soon, and can get back on the road again. The Monster Among Men remains a favourite of the WWE Universe.

