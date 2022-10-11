5 reasons why Brock Lesnar returned and attacked Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW – New Champion crowned, big match at Crown Jewel 2022? 

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made a surprise return on WWE RAW this week. He made a short yet impactful appearance on the red brand's season premiere. The Beast Incarnate interrupted Bobby Lashley's promo and brutally attacked The All Mighty ahead of the latter's title match against Seth Rollins.

In the aftermath, Lashley lost his United States Championship to The Architect in a short encounter.

In this list, we look at the five biggest reasons that potentially led to Brock Lesnar's eventful return on WWE RAW tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Brock Lesnar sets up a big match at Crown Jewel 2022

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest attractions in WWE, especially since he donned the new persona of "Babyface Brock." He reverted to the old entertaining self that saw him shoot to the top of the roster in the early 2000s. This new version of Lesnar has been unbelievably engaging, and fans loved his epic feud against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Considering he can't challenge The Tribal Chief for the world championship, Lesnar decided to target the next champion in the hierarchy. His attack on Bobby Lashley has laid the foundation for a feud that could end in an epic match at Crown Jewel next month.

#2. Uninterrupted edition of a dream match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

WWE kept Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley from crossing paths until this year. We saw The Beast confront Lashley while the latter was the WWE Champion and the rivalry featured two title matches.

However, the first match at Royal Rumble ended with Roman Reigns attacking Lesnar. The other clash, an Elimination Chamber match, saw Lashley being forced to leave the contest after sustaining an injury.

These two superstars can lock horns in a match that would be the closest to a real fight we will ever see. They come from similar backgrounds and are one ring away from delivering an all-time classic. Their fight, coupled with a good storyline, could account for one of the most intense matches in WWE history, and it would be perfect for a star-studded show like Crown Jewel.

#3. Brock Lesnar scripts a compelling feud with Bobby Lashley

As mentioned earlier, the last two encounters between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley didn't end satisfactorily. Their in-ring encounters were either compromised by interruptions or by complicated creative decisions. This time, they can lock horns in a big match without worrying about additional factors.

A victory for either superstar would end their highly-anticipated yet short rivalry in WWE. Lesnar and Lashley have the potential to deliver an epic match with or without a title on the line.

#4. A storyline where Bobby Lashley is equal to Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar last met Bobby Lashley, he destroyed The All Mighty during their promo war. He followed it up with an equally dominant performance inside the ring until Reigns screwed him.

It is worth noting that the crowd was unified in support of Lesnar, especially after he unleashed his naturally hilarious side while feuding against The Tribal Chief.

But things will be different this time. Lashley has worked incredibly hard as the United States Champion and turned himself into one of the top babyfaces on RAW. Fans will also sympathize with him as his envious title reign abruptly ended on this week's RAW.

Lashley has since grown comfortable on the mic. If he can hold his ground while standing across from Lesnar, then we might see the creative team book a well-balanced feud between two equally dangerous fighters.

#5. Protect Bobby Lashley ahead of title loss against Seth Rollins

No WWE Superstar deserves a title this year more than Seth Rollins. The Architect has been a part of multiple feuds, delivered the best matches at every big premium live event, and has taken multiple losses with a smile on his face. He deserved a championship, and he made history by becoming the second two-time Grand Slam Champion after The Miz.

While the moment was iconic for Seth Rollins, it would have been unfair to Bobby Lashley if he had lost his gold in a match with almost no build-up. Thus, allowing Brock Lesnar to attack Lashley protected The All Mighty's credibility.

He was blindsided by The Beast and had no time to recover. He lost his title to an opportunistic Rollins, who forced the former champion to compete despite sustaining an injury.

It was a smart decision on the creative team's part, as it also laid the groundwork for a potential Triple Threat match between Lashley, Lesnar, and Rollins for the title. Interestingly, Lashley wants to focus on Lesnar first and has demanded The Beast appear on RAW next week.

As for Rollins, it will be exciting to see how he celebrates a big win on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW.

What do you make of a potential feud between Lesnar and Lashley? Let us know in the comments section below.

