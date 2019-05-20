5 Reasons Brock Lesnar winning WWE Money In The Bank is a huge mistake

Pratyay Ghosh

Did WWE just make a colossal mistake?

WWE's decision to crown Brock Lesnar is not only a bad decision, but it could also end up being a disastrous one.

WWE has created a number of self-inflicted problems from crowning Brock Lesnar as Mr. Money In The Bank and some could come back to haunt them. Not only does this bring back the problem of a part-timer no one wanted to see back on the top of the RAW card, it also has the added negative of giving us the first ever part-time Money In The Bank winner.

What happened to all the suspense of having someone backstage holding the Money In The Bank briefcase when the holder of the briefcase doesn't even bother to show up on most weeks. Will Paul Heyman come down to the ring every night on RAW (or SmackDown) holding the Money In The Bank briefcase over his head and threatening to cash-in?

A lot of fans agree that this decision was a colossal mistake that WWE could regret. Here are 5 reasons why this decision could really hurt WWE in the future.

#5 The pay-off or lack of one

Where's the pay off going to come from?

What will the payoff from Brock Lesnar being the Money In The Bank winner be? The only one I can see that the fans will actually enjoy will be if Brock Lesnar fails to cash-in. With all the talk of WWE writers wanting to make sure this year's MITB winners are heavily focused on, it begs the question regarding whether Vince McMahon overrode his writers at the last minute to have Lesnar win the Money In The Bank briefcase.

The only other pay-off from this that could be interesting is if Goldberg's return continues after WWE Super Showdown and he wins either the Universal or WWE Championship. This could lead to another Brock vs Goldberg match.

