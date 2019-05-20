WWE Rumors: WWE Superstar busted open by Brock Lesnar during Money In The Bank

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.64K // 20 May 2019, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE during the Money In The Bank PPV, winning the men's MITB match in the process. According to reports, he also busted open Ali at some point.

In case you didn't know...

The men's Money In The Bank ladder match saw Finn Balor, Andrade, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Ali, Randy Orton and Ricochet compete to take home the briefcase and the contract inside it. Sami Zayn was also supposed to be in the match but he was assaulted backstage and hung upside down, ruling him out.

Brock Lesnar ended up being the one to replace Zayn, entering in the last minute of the men's Money In The Bank ladder match instead of actually competing. He shoved Ali off the ladder before unhooking the briefcase and winning the guaranteed title shot.

ALSO READ: 8 Insane moments from the men's WWE Money In The Bank ladder match

The heart of the matter

Ali was on top of the ladder when Brock Lesnar's music hit and The Beast came out. Lesnar dumped Ali off the top off the ladder to claim the Money In The Bank briefcase.

According to Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer, Lesnar also busted open Mustafa Ali and according to him, the cameras were told not to take a shot of it.

Ali badly busted open by the ladder that Brock threw, cameras were commanded not to shoot him. #MITB — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 20, 2019

I'll just take a moment here to give my thoughts on Brock winning Money In The Bank. I can't accept that the 7 Superstars in the match put their bodies on the line, especially Finn Balor and Ricochet, only for Brock Lesnar to come out for two minutes and win the Money In The Bank ladder match.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar being Mr. Money In The Bank may not go down well with the WWE Universe. We could see Lesnar using the contract to challenge Seth Rollins at WWE Super Showdown.