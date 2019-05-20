8 Insane moments from the men's WWE Money In The Bank ladder match

Hate it or love it, Brock Lesnar is Mr. Money In The Bank

The WWE Money In The Bank PPV was really good as a whole, although in my opinion, Brock Lesnar coming out at the end put a big damper on it, leaving a sour taste in the mouth of everyone tired of Lesnar being a part-timer.

The men's Money In The Bank match itself was one of the best MITB ladder matches ever. Finn Balor and Ali especially took a whole ton of punishment. Drew McIntyre had a great showing during the match as did Baron Corbin.

Let's take a look the most insane moments from the match.

#8 Brock Lesnar

"Guess who's back baby, guess who's back." - Brock Lesnar #MITB pic.twitter.com/HUr1rwR7Va — GIF Skull - Mr. Lawyer Of The Bank #MITB (@GIFSkull) May 20, 2019

Regardless of which side of the fence you're on regarding Brock Lesnar's return, it was definitely an insane moment, although in hindsight WWE will probably realize that this was a short-sighted decision.

The final moments of the men's Money In The Bank ladder match saw Ali on top of the ladder and poised to take the Money In The Bank briefcase when Brock Lesnar's music hit. Lesnar, who assumedly took the place of Sami Zayn, came out at the last second and tossed Ali out of the ring.

The Beast Incarnate then grinned and slowly climbed up the ladder and unhooked the Money In The Bank briefcase. The show returned with Brock Lesnar as Mr. Money In The Bank, a moment hardly anyone would have expected.

#7 Ali hits a Spanish Fly from the ladder

spanish fly off the ladders. andrade and ali on one #mitb pic.twitter.com/oKOu0vUlyy — DANIEL 🤏 (@early90spants) May 20, 2019

The Money In The Bank match had it's share of insane moments and this one actually made Michael Cole ask on commentary "What's wrong with these guys?". Ali was hung up on one ladder while Andrade climbed the second.

Ali got free and climbed his ladder and hit Andrade with a Spanish Fly from the ladder and onto the mat.

