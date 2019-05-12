7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon confronted backstage for going off-script

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

Over the years, Vince McMahon has only become more rigid about WWE Superstars sticking to the script and giving them less freedom to express themselves during promos. A number of Superstars have gone off-script over the years and most of the times, Vince McMahon has not been happy at all.

#7 Titus O'Neil

Titus O'Neil

The Titus O'Neil incident happened after Daniel Bryan's 2016 retirement. As Bryan and Brie Bella made their way backstage past the Superstars gathered on the ramp, Titus O'Neil pulled Vince McMahon back as he looked to follow.

Vince pulled himself free and was livid backstage. It was said that he wanted to outright fire Titus O'Neil but settled on a two-month suspension instead.

O'Neil spoke about his suspension in 2017 and said the following:

“I still don't understand it. I literally put me my hand out and said, 'Ladies first.' So I don't know what the wrong time is to say, 'Ladies first' or the right time. It's water under the bridge. It happened and I took ownership of it regardless if I was right, wrong, or indifferent, or if the situation could have been handled different.

"It happened. I served my suspension and its over with. It goes back to the fact that I know who I am and I know what I did and I know why I did it and God has rewarded me tenfold.”

#6 The Revival

The Revival

It's clear that Vince McMahon has never been that big a fan of Dash and Dawson but one incident ahead of RAW 25 really rubbed McMahon the wrong way. In one of the episodes of RAW ahead of the 25th anniversary episode, the duo used the words 'professional wrestlers' during a promo.

It's unclear if this played a part in their lack of a push on the main roster but Vince was not happy and he let them know.

