6 Forgotten gimmicks of WWE Superstars before they became legends

The Undertaker as Master of Pain and John Cena as The Prototype

Every wrestler goes through different gimmicks until the finally land on the right one. Gimmicks can sometimes be as important as charisma and in-ring ability. Today, we take a look at some WWE legends who overcame terrible early gimmicks to become legends of the squared circle.

Triple H - Terra Ryzing

Terra Ryzing

We start off our list with the 'King of Kings' Triple H and one of his first gimmicks when he started off - Terra Ryzing. The terrible play of the term 'terror rising' was the idea of the man who brought Triple H into the wrestling business and helped train him - the legendary Killer Kowalski.

After Triple H signed with WCW he was told that he would not be going forward with the Terra Ryzing moniker but in classic WCW fashion, someone overlooked this and he made his debut under the Terra Ryzing name itself. Here's what 'The Game' said about it in an interview years later:

"When I went to WCW, I was never supposed to go in there as Terra Ryzing. That was a name (Killer) Kowalski had given me, and they said, 'Oh, we're going to repackage you. Don't worry about it. You'll never be on TV with that name.' But then they put my tryout match on TV, and I started working as Terra Ryzing."

Batista - The Leviathan

Leviathan

We move onto Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista who has transitioned into film as well as anyone following his career in WWE. When he was in developmental, he wrestled as The Leviathan - the right hand man of Satan. Yeah, it was a ridiculous gimmick.

Thankfully, WWE brought him onto the main roster in a much more grounded gimmick before pairing him up with Reverend D-Von.

Check out a young Brock Lesnar taking on Leviathan below:

