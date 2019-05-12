×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 Forgotten gimmicks of WWE Superstars before they became legends

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    12 May 2019, 10:59 IST

The Undertaker as Master of Pain and John Cena as The Prototype
The Undertaker as Master of Pain and John Cena as The Prototype

Every wrestler goes through different gimmicks until the finally land on the right one. Gimmicks can sometimes be as important as charisma and in-ring ability. Today, we take a look at some WWE legends who overcame terrible early gimmicks to become legends of the squared circle.

ALSO READ: Every WWE Superstar released in 2018: Where are they now?

Triple H - Terra Ryzing

Terra Ryzing
Terra Ryzing

We start off our list with the 'King of Kings' Triple H and one of his first gimmicks when he started off - Terra Ryzing. The terrible play of the term 'terror rising' was the idea of the man who brought Triple H into the wrestling business and helped train him - the legendary Killer Kowalski.

After Triple H signed with WCW he was told that he would not be going forward with the Terra Ryzing moniker but in classic WCW fashion, someone overlooked this and he made his debut under the Terra Ryzing name itself. Here's what 'The Game' said about it in an interview years later:

"When I went to WCW, I was never supposed to go in there as Terra Ryzing. That was a name (Killer) Kowalski had given me, and they said, 'Oh, we're going to repackage you. Don't worry about it. You'll never be on TV with that name.' But then they put my tryout match on TV, and I started working as Terra Ryzing."

Batista - The Leviathan

Leviathan
Leviathan

We move onto Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista who has transitioned into film as well as anyone following his career in WWE. When he was in developmental, he wrestled as The Leviathan - the right hand man of Satan. Yeah, it was a ridiculous gimmick.

Thankfully, WWE brought him onto the main roster in a much more grounded gimmick before pairing him up with Reverend D-Von.

Advertisement

Check out a young Brock Lesnar taking on Leviathan below:


1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
John Cena The Undertaker
Advertisement
5 WWE superstars who changed their names and became legends
RELATED STORY
5 Forgotten jobbers who returned to WWE and became champions
RELATED STORY
5 Top WWE Superstars who had different gimmicks before they got famous
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars who once had terrible gimmicks
RELATED STORY
10 awkward gimmicks that WWE Superstars probably wouldn't acknowledge today
RELATED STORY
5 Dark Gimmicks WWE Gave Up on 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had unexpected jobs after leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Rare Photos of WWE Superstars When They Were Younger
RELATED STORY
5 WWE gimmicks that instantly flopped
RELATED STORY
What 6 WWE Champions Did Before They Became Famous Wrestlers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us