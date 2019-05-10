Every WWE Superstar released in 2018: Where are they now?

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 674 // 10 May 2019, 16:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enzo and Cass are now signed to ROH

A number of WWE Superstars were released by the company last year from NXT talent like Abbey Laith to the likes on Enzo and Cass. Let's take a look at what every Superstar released in 2018 is doing now.

NOTE: A couple of names released from the Performance Center are not a part of this list

ALSO READ: The day WWE released 11 Superstars including Drew McIntyre

Abbey Laith

Abbey Laith aka Kimber Lee

Abbey Laith aka Kimber Lee signed with WWE ahead of the Mae Young Classic. She made a handful of appearances in NXT but it never amounted to anything and she was released in March 2018.

She returned to the indies following her release from WWE and entered STARDOM's 2018 5-Star Grand Prix but could not manage to qualify for the finals.

Laith said the following after her release from WWE:

"Dear @WWENXT and @WWE ..... Thank You. Thank you for all the opportunities you gave me in the last year. Thank you for everything I was taught and I wouldn’t trade that chapter of my life for anything. Now my path may be changing, but the Crown Jewel is still very much alive"

James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth WWE career looks to be over

Advertisement

James Ellsworth made his WWE debut as enhancement talent for Braun Strowman. He later returned to SmackDown and was put in a feud between AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose. The last part of his career in WWE saw him paired with Carmella and he helped her win the first ever women's Money In The Bank ladder match. He was fired in 2017 before being brought back on a contract basis in 2018 during Carmella's feud with Asuka. Ellsworth was finally let go once again in July 2018.

Ellsworth seemed all set for a bright future on the indies but he courted controversy soon after. Ellsworth was accused of sending inappropriate pictures to an underage girl and this has definitely hurt his career. It has also effectively killed a chance of a future WWE return (probably).

1 / 3 NEXT