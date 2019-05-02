Every WWE Superstar at the first NXT TakeOver: Where are they now?

Neville aka Pac is now signed to All Elite Wrestling

Before NXT became the brand it is today, it was just an initiative by WWE to try and revamp their developmental program (not counting the NXT game show era). After finding success on the WWE Network, NXT got it's first ever special - simply titled NXT TakeOver - on May 29th, 2014.

NXT is now known as a factory of talent for WWE, so let's take a look at that first TakeOver and see where the Superstars who were on the card are today.

1. Adam Rose vs. Camacho

The first NXT TakeOver kicked off with Adam Rose taking on Camacho. The match started the show off at a brisk pace and lasted a little over 5 minutes, with Rose winning Camacho following the Party Foul.

Where are they now?

Sadly, neither Adam Rose and Camacho are with WWE at the time of writing.

Adam Rose moved to the main roster and although he initially got a push, he was soon relegated to staring at the lights more often than not, He was later a part of the Social Outcasts along with Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Heath Slater.

In mid-2016, Rose asked for his release from WWE which was granted. Rose sporadically wrestled on the independent circuit since his release and announced his retirement from the ring earlier this year.

Camacho was released from his contract in 2014 and is currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling under the name Tanga Loa and is one-half of the Guerrillas of Destiny along with Tama Tonga. He's a 5-time IWGP Tag-Team Champion.

2. The Ascension vs. El Local and Kalisto

The Ascension faced El Local and Kalisto and beat them to retain their NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Where are they now?

Although they were one of the most successful tag-teams in NXT history, The Ascension were essentially relegated to being enhancement talent on the main roster. They are currently on the RAW brand.

Kalisto is currently a part of the Lucha House Party along with Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

El Local is better known as Alberto Del Rio's personal ring announcer - Ricardo Rodruguez. He was released by WWE in 2014. He has since wrestled for AAA and The Great Khali's promotion CWE.

