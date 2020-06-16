5 ways Bullet Club has influenced WWE, NXT, and AEW's success

A host of current WWE and AEW Superstars are former members of The Bullet Club.

Here is a list of reasons how The Bullet Club has influenced both NXT and AEW's success.

AJ Styles, Kenny Omega, and co. are former members of the Bullet Club

Bullet Club is the most decorated faction in the world of professional wrestling today. Formed in 2013 by current WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor, the Bullet Club currently consists of some of the finest pro wrestlers from all around the world.

Throughout the years, Bullet Club has experienced the rich heritage of having some of the best professional wrestlers in the group, including the likes of AJ Styles, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes - superstars who are currently affiliated with either WWE or AEW.

It goes without saying that Bullet Club's massive star-power also helped New Japan Pro Wrestling in receiving worldwide attention, and the faction's dominance also helped the promotion attain a following in the United States of America. Bullet Club was already an established name in the US, thanks to the faction's work under Ring of Honor, and Kenny Omega's IWGP US Championship win at the G1 Special in USA, 2017 was the initial phase of NJPW's western expansion.

However, within these past four years, things have changed a lot for Bullet Club. Three of the faction's top names in the form of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows departed for WWE. Elsewhere, Bullet Club and The Elite had a fallout among themselves, which led to departure of Kenny Omega, Cody, The Young Bucks, and led to the establishment of All Elite Wrestling.

Despite losing some major names over the years, BC is still going strong with the likes of Jay White, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, KENTA, and Taiji Ishimori, as the frontrunners of the group. The Bullet Club, however, has lived up to their motto of taking over the wrestling world and have certainly influenced both AEW and WWE NXT with their present-day superstars.

Former Bullet Club member and former WWE Superstar, Luke Gallows recently admitted to the fact that the BC did revolutionize pro wrestling and is responsible for the success of AEW and WWE NXT.

In this article, I've listed out the 5 major reasons why Bullet Club has had such a huge impact on the success of both AEW and WWE NXT.

#5. Hangman 'Adam' Page's standout performances as a member of Bullet Club

Hangman Page with The Bucks

Hangman Page has been one of All Elite Wrestling's star performers since it started. He's incredibly talented in the ring and has established his place as one of the most over superstars in the company today.

Page initially started out as a singles wrestler in AEW and even challenged for AEW World Championship in the inaugural world title match. Since his loss to Chris Jericho though, Page has transitioned himself quite well and has made the jump to the tag team division. So much so, he's currently in possession of the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Kenny Omega.

It can be said that Page first broke out as a singles wrestler when he joined Bullet Club, as he caught the faction's eye with his remarkable in-ring performances and BC/The Elite also helped him develop an interesting persona.

Page's in-ring performances also caught the eye of New Japan management, who in 2018, decided to include 'The Hangman' in the G1 Climax 28 where he was presented with the opportunity to share the ring with Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Minoru Suzuki in singles matches.

The reigning AEW Tag Team Champion's performances as part of Bullet Club made him a fan-favorite and Page has carried all that momentum into his AEW career, as well.

