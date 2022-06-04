5 reasons why Cesaro should return to WWE

Former United States Champion Cesaro has been in the news as of late. The Swiss Superstar disappeared from WWE television as his contract expired earlier this year. Since then, there has mostly been radio silence from his end.

Fans expected the star to join All Elite Wrestling as many former WWE stars go there. But that may not be the case after all, and Cesaro may very well end up signing with the Stamford-based promotion again.

For now, his potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment is just speculation. Still, the news does excite many in the WWE Universe. While a talent like the Swiss Superman can be successful wherever he goes, there are several key reasons for him to choose WWE instead.

Below are five reasons why Cesaro should return to WWE.

#5. There are great matches left for him to have

The Swiss Superman

The Swiss Superman is a workhorse. No matter how anybody feels about the star, nobody can take away how incredibly talented he is in the ring. He mixes the ability to fly, grapple, and use powerhouse maneuvers better than maybe anybody in wrestling.

While he has had fantastic matches with many WWE stars, there are a lot of exciting bouts on the horizon. If the Swiss Superman returns to action, he could take on newer SmackDown stars like Butch, Ludwig Kaiser, and Gunther.

There are other exciting options too. The former United States Champion could go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes, and the pair could tear the house down. Theory and the Swiss star could also put on an excellent program. There are too many great opponents left for the talent to ignore.

#4. The Brawling Brutes need their comeuppance

Before leaving WWE, the multi-time tag team champion was feuding with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. He teamed with Mansoor and Ricochet at points, but ultimately the Swiss Superman didn't have the best luck against the duo.

Today, Sheamus and Ridge, with Butch added to their crew, are The Brawling Brutes. The New Day seems to be regularly having issues with the stable. While Drew McIntyre has been aiding them, he'll soon be shifting focus towards Roman Reigns. If New Day needs a third superstar to battle the trio of brutes, Cesaro would be the perfect option.

#3. The Swiss Superman is missed on UpUpDownDown

The Swiss Superman was not only popular on television but also YouTube. Cesaro was an integral part of UpUpDownDown, WWE's gaming channel created and run by Xavier Woods.

The former United States Champion was part of Da Party, which also featured current AEW star, Adam Cole. He was also part of the rival LeftRightLeftRight crew. While UpUpDown was dormant for some time, the channel has recently been revived with new content.

Released star Tyler Breeze is signed to the channel despite no longer being under contract as a WWE performer. Similarly, if the Swiss Superman returns, the UpUpDownDown fanbase will be very excited to see more of the channel's alumni back in the fold.

#2. WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world

Cesaro may return to WWE

One apparent reason for the former United States Champion to return to World Wrestling Entertainment is simply its impact. While there are other successful promotions in the world, WWE is by far the biggest and most successful professional wrestling company there has ever been.

Being part of WWE means more eyeballs will be on Cesaro nationwide and globally. It would also likely mean he'd make more money than elsewhere. If that is the case, that'd be even more incentive for the Swiss star to re-sign with the promotion.

#1. Cesaro still needs to win the big one

Cesaro and Roman Reigns

The biggest reason for the Swiss Superman to return to WWE is that he has unfinished business. Despite his size and incredible talent, he has never won a world title. Be it the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, or the World Heavyweight Championship, the Swiss star is yet to capture a world title.

Technically, he could go to another promotion and do it. There's little doubt that he could succeed in Japan, Europe, or any other promotion in the world. Despite that, there's something special about winning the top title for the biggest company in the world. Cody left the company he co-founded to pursue this goal and Cesaro shouldn't give up either.

It remains unclear if he will ever return to WWE. For now, the WWE Universe will just have to wait and hope to see the Swiss Superman again.

