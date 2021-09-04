5 Reasons Chris Jericho could return to WWE if he loses at AEW All Out 

Chris Jericho puts his AEW in-ring career on the line this weekend, but could that mean that a return to WWE is in the cards?

Jericho has been feuding with MJF for several months now, and this weekend at All Out, Y2J will be handed the rematch that he requested. That being said, if he loses, his in-ring career in AEW will come to an end.

The former WWE superstar has noted several times that the match stipulation will be honored, so if he does lose the match then he will never step into an AEW ring again.

“If I lose, I’ll never wrestle in an AEW ring again,” Jericho said. “That’s exactly what I said, and I mean it.”

I's likely that Jericho could now take a backseat and be looking to join the backstage team at AEW. He could easily transition to a commentary role and let other stars take the company to new heights. Still, there is a chance that the former world champion could be heading back to WWE if he loses to MJF.

The following list looks at just five reasons why Jericho could make his return to WWE following AEW All Out.

#5. Vince McMahon may have offered Chris Jericho a large sum of money to make a return to WWE

Vince McMahon and Chris Jericho have always had a close relationship. Before Y2J wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom a few years ago, the former world champion noted that he asked for the WWE Chairman's permission, though he wasn't under contract with WWE at the time.

Jericho has also made it clear in several interviews that wrestling is a business where it's hard to rule anything out. The former WWE star has been around the block a few times, and if he was offered a Brock Lesnar-style deal, then there's no reason why he would say no.

Vince McMahon's company has already released 52 superstars this year, which could mean that WWE has saved enough money to offer Jericho a huge contract.

Would "Le Champion" be open to returning to WWE if it was a short-term deal that allowed him to only wrestle a few dates? It's certainly possible, as it would also allow Jericho to continue to tour with Fozzy and travel whenever needed.

If wrestling in 2021 has taught fans anything, it's that they can never say never about situations like this.

