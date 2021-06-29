It's been seven years since CM Punk left WWE and to this day, the former WWE Champion is still being asked about a potential return to the company where he made all the noise as a professional wrestler.

Despite leaving WWE on bad terms, there is no denying the fact that CM Punk was regarded as one of the best to step foot into the company. An excellent performer inside the squared circle, Punk was equally outstanding on the microphone.

Throughout his years in WWE, CM Punk delivered some top-notch matches for the company. The former WWE Champion also often stole the show with his promo skills. One of the primary reasons why Punk's mic skills are so highly praised is due to his infamous pipebomb promo.

June 27th, 2011.



A pipe bomb was dropped on WWE.



Happy 10th anniversary, @CMPunk 🎙💥 pic.twitter.com/xDqCB9CrLt — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 27, 2021

10 years later, CM Punk's infamous promo from Monday Night RAW remains a game-changer within the pro wrestling industry. Given that CM Punk is to ever return to WWE, one could certainly expect such groundbreaking promos from 'The Second City Saint' upon his comeback.

While there is absolutely zero talk of CM Punk returning to WWE, there is definitely no harm in looking at the potential reasons as to why Punk shouldn't come back for an inevitable WWE run.

With that being said, here are 5 reasons why CM Punk should return to WWE.

#5. CM Punk still has a strong fanbase within the WWE Universe

CM Punk is still talked about within the WWE Universe

Despite CM Punk's departure from WWE seven years ago, the former world champion has maintained his stature as a fan favorite within the pro wrestling industry.

10 years later and this @steveaustinBSR tweet about @CMPunk's pipebomb is still legendary. pic.twitter.com/RqO0JFst9e — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 27, 2021

Chants of CM Punk are still quite commonly heard during WWE shows and even fans online seem to have a hold on their highest interest in the former WWE Champion.

One of the primary examples of CM Punk still being a fan favorite in the industry is the fans' desire to watch 'The Second City Saint' possibly sign with All Elite Wrestling. However, WWE fans themselves have made it known that they wouldn't mind the return of the former record-holding WWE Champion.

