5 reasons Daniel Bryan should become WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 

WWE official Adam Pearce announced on Friday Night SmackDown that Daniel Bryan will be added to the WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37.

The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will now see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against both Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match.

Daniel Bryan was added to the WrestleMania 37 main event after Bryan seemingly had Roman Reigns defeated in their Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane.

Roman Reigns submitted to Daniel Bryan's YES! Lock. However, the referee was incapacitated during this period, with Edge then breaking up the submission by hitting Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns with a steel chair.

This led to Daniel Bryan holding Friday Night SmackDown hostage last week until he received another opportunity to take The Tribal Chief's Universal Title. Later on in the broadcast Adam Pearce made the match official, announcing the triple threat Universal Championship match for WrestleMania 37.

Let's take a closer look at five reasons Daniel Bryan should become WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania.

#5 Daniel Bryan has never been WWE Universal Champion before in his career

Daniel Bryan is a former 5-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion

There isn't much that Daniel Bryan hasn't achieved during his WWE career. Daniel Bryan is a five-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and WWE Tag Team Champion. This led to Daniel Bryan becoming the sixth WWE Grand Slam Champion under the current format.

However, Daniel Bryan is yet to hold the WWE Universal Championship. Since the Championship was created in 2016 as part of the WWE Brand Extension, Daniel Bryan has either been retired, on the opposite brand or simply unable to capture the Universal Championship.

Despite several Universal Championship opportunities against the likes of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns, Bryan is yet to successfully capture Universal Championship gold.

However, this could all change at WrestleMania. The Showcase of the Immortals is the perfect place for "first time evers." Whether it's first-time moments or first-time matches, WrestleMania is an event where things happen that have never happened before in WWE history.

Therefore, WrestleMania 37 would be the perfect time for Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Universal Championship for the first time in his career.

