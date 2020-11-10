5 reasons why Daniel Bryan should challenge Roman Reigns for Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is one of the best heels in professional wrestling at the moment, which is why he needs an opponent of epic proportions to combat him. While WWE does have a variety of options if they wanted to go for an underdog story, Daniel Bryan's resume would be the only true test for Reigns. It could even end up being a dream match that helps carry WWE through the winter months.

With Roman Reigns still needing an opponent for his Universal Title, here are five reasons Daniel Bryan should challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

#5. A feud with Daniel Bryan will help flesh out Roman Reigns as a heel character

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan would probably bring out the best in each other.

While WWE has done a good job at fleshing out parts of Roman Reigns heel character, there is a lot more to be done before his transformation is complete. Now, that's not to say that Roman Reigns isn't already the biggest heel in WWE right now, but there is still so much more Reigns can do here to make history.

And making history should be the point of all this. WWE already did this by turning Roman Reigns heel in the first place, but there is so much to explore as a result. One example of that is Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, which could serve as a benchmark for the rest of his turn.

In all honesty, Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns has all the makings of a master classic. It will also allow fans to explore just how far Reigns is willing to go to win, which could end up surprising a lot of people. Furthermore, it could put into motion a series of events that change WWE forever.