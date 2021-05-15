5 reasons why Daniel Bryan should go to WWE NXT over RAW

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan is currently a free agent after his contract with the promotion recently expired.

Bryan was written off WWE television after he lost a Universal Championship match against current Champion Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown several weeks ago.

As per the pre-match stipulation, Daniel Bryan was "banned" from SmackDown, keeping him off television programming in the process, as his contract expired.

Despite being a free agent, many expect Daniel Bryan to ultimately re-sign with WWE in the future. Should Bryan return to the promotion, his "ban" from SmackDown would mean he would be unable to return to Friday Nights.

This would leave Daniel Bryan with the choice of appearing on Monday Night RAW or WWE NXT on Tuesday nights.

Let's take a closer look at five reasons why Daniel Bryan should go to WWE NXT over RAW

#5 Could Daniel Bryan compete in WWE NXT's cruiserweight division?

Daniel Bryan commentated on the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016

Daniel Bryan has long been viewed as one of the greatest underdogs in WWE history.

The Leader of the YES Movement has been able to achieve considerable success throughout his WWE career despite having the size and stature of a traditional cruiserweight.

Has this title ever been in the limelight so much before? This is the moment when this title is shining the most in history. Title match in the main event. I feel very confident tonight.@WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bDK5hQAgOt — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) May 12, 2021

WWE announced the return of the cruiserweight division in 2016 by hosting the Cruiserweight Classic tournament on the WWE Network. Daniel Bryan, who was retired at the time, provided color commentary alongside Mauro Ranallo for the entirety of the tournament.

Should Daniel Bryan re-sign with WWE, moving to the NXT brand would allow Bryan to compete in the cruiserweight division which is exclusive to the black and gold brand.

Matches against the likes of current NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA and Santos Escobar would certainly be technical classics which would no doubt thoroughly entertain every member of the WWE Universe.

