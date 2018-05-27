Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    5 reasons Dean Ambrose should not return to SmackDown Live

    Dean Ambrose needs to make his return on Monday Night Raw.

    Phillipa Marie
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 00:56 IST
    7.49K

    Which brand will Dean Ambrose make his return on?
    Which brand will Dean Ambrose make his return on?

    Dean Ambrose has been on the shelf since December when he suffered a torn tricep and it was estimated that he would be out of action for up to nine months. There have been a number of hints over the past few months that Ambrose could be making his return to WWE TV around SummerSlam but there has been no official word on his current condition.

    Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news

    The former WWE Champion was part of a storyline with Seth Rollins when he was injured and this also caused the premature split of The Shield, after the company had spent so long building up their second coming.

    Despite having a rough timeline of when Ambrose will make his return to WWE, it appears that it's unknown which roster he will be on, even though it should definitely be Monday Night Raw.

    #5. The Miz is on SmackDown Live

    Miz and Ambrose need to be kept apart
    Miz and Ambrose need to be kept apart

    The Miz and Dean Ambrose have already had one of the longest feuds in the history of WWE, over the Intercontinental Championship and even followed each other over to Raw during the last Superstar Shakeup.

    Honestly, there isn't a person alive that wants to see Dean Ambrose and The Miz on the same brand again, because Ambrose and Miz are both mid-card superstars and it always leads to them feuding over something. Even though their personal feud that went on to include Renee Young last year was never officially wrapped up, Ambrose deserves much better.

    The best option for WWE right now is to keep The Miz and Dean Ambrose as far away from each other as possible.

    WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    WWE News: Dean Ambrose advertised to return to action?
    RELATED STORY
    5 Opponents for Dean Ambrose if he returns on SmackDown Live
    RELATED STORY
    5 Ways to Book Dean Ambrose's WWE return
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Seth Rollins provides an update on Dean Ambrose
    RELATED STORY
    4 reasons why RAW is a better show than SmackDown
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible injury update on Dean...
    RELATED STORY
    Heel Dean Ambrose may take 2018 by storm
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Dean Ambrose' injury
    RELATED STORY
    From The Rumor Mill: Update on Dean Ambrose's speculated...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Kurt Angle provides an update on Dean Ambrose's...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...