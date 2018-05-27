5 reasons Dean Ambrose should not return to SmackDown Live

Dean Ambrose needs to make his return on Monday Night Raw.

Which brand will Dean Ambrose make his return on?

Dean Ambrose has been on the shelf since December when he suffered a torn tricep and it was estimated that he would be out of action for up to nine months. There have been a number of hints over the past few months that Ambrose could be making his return to WWE TV around SummerSlam but there has been no official word on his current condition.

The former WWE Champion was part of a storyline with Seth Rollins when he was injured and this also caused the premature split of The Shield, after the company had spent so long building up their second coming.

Despite having a rough timeline of when Ambrose will make his return to WWE, it appears that it's unknown which roster he will be on, even though it should definitely be Monday Night Raw.

#5. The Miz is on SmackDown Live

Miz and Ambrose need to be kept apart

The Miz and Dean Ambrose have already had one of the longest feuds in the history of WWE, over the Intercontinental Championship and even followed each other over to Raw during the last Superstar Shakeup.

Honestly, there isn't a person alive that wants to see Dean Ambrose and The Miz on the same brand again, because Ambrose and Miz are both mid-card superstars and it always leads to them feuding over something. Even though their personal feud that went on to include Renee Young last year was never officially wrapped up, Ambrose deserves much better.

The best option for WWE right now is to keep The Miz and Dean Ambrose as far away from each other as possible.