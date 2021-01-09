5 Reasons why Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode became the brand new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions 

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, now known as the Dirty Dawgs are the brand new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Street Profits have ruled the roost in the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Division for a really long time now, and many are wondering why they were unseated by the heels this week, considering they were absolutely on fire.

In this article, we shall list out 5 possible reasons, and welcome you to chime in with your thoughts and views as well.

What do you guys think of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode as the brand new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, readers?

#5 Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are far too talented to be doing nothing of significance

If you look at everything Dolph Ziggler has achieved in WWE, through his tenure, and then add everything that Robert Roode has done during his time in TNA, you have two potential WWE Hall of Famers, in their respective promotions, at some point in the future.

Are we looking at the next #SmackDown Tag Team Champions???



The gold is up for grabs RIGHT NOW! @HEELZiggler @RealRobertRoode pic.twitter.com/PFaZEqdA3z — WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021

Even though Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have been teaming for a while now, they have just seemed directionless until recently.

Advertisement

Both of these two men are far too talented to just be sitting on the sidelines, doing nothing at all, and hence, this is probably an attempt to remind the WWE Universe, why they are two of the best in the business.

One of the major issues with the current WWE roster is the wealth, the overabundance of talent, because of which Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, each a top star in his own right may have to wait for his time.

So, in a nutshell, this point basically states that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won the titles because, well, they deserve it.