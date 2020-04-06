5 Reasons Edge beat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36

Edge vanquished Randy Orton in a brutal last man standing match.

Both men battled across the WWE Performance Center.

Edge beat Randy Orton at WrestleMania in a thriller

Edge faced Randy Orton in a last man standing match at WrestleMania 36. The feud leading into the match was one of the most heated this year and stemmed from Orton laying out his former friend after his return to the WWE.

The match itself was pretty brutal and saw both men fight their way from the ring to all across the Performance Center. The finish saw Edge take out Orton with a conchairto to finally vanquish 'The Viper'.

The match was solid and Edge winning was definitely the right decision. Why? Well, let's take a look.

#5 WWE need to recoup their investment in Edge

Edge signed a lucrative 3-year contract

Edge’s return at the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble showed us that he’s still got it after 9 years away from the ring. The Rated-R Superstar massively impressed upon his return, looking like he hadn’t lost a step in his time away.

Reports emerged soon after his debut which gave a peek at Edge’s WWE contract. According to the reports, Edge had signed a three-year deal with WWE on a massive $9 million a year deal. This is a lot of money and made Edge one of the top paid stars in WWE despite being a performer.

This is also a huge investment in WWE’s part. Edge has looked tremendous so far but WWE need to continue his momentum if they have to make good of the investment on him. The first step in that was to have Edge go over Randy Orton at WrestleMania in his first singles match since his return.

We don’t yet know when WWE will be back with live audiences but one thing is for sure, WWE did everything they could at Mania to keep Edge strong in the eyes of fans.

