5 reasons why Finn Balor should beat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023

One of the biggest matches at WWE SummerSlam 2023 will see Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Finn Balor. The two superstars previously locked horns at Money in the Bank earlier this month, where The Prince succumbed to defeat after seeing his fellow Judgment Day member and 2023 MITB winner, Damian Priest.

Balor bullied The Architect into getting his title rematch and now hopes to get his hands back on gold after a seven-year-long wait. Here, we look at five reasons he should beat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023 to win the World Heavyweight Championship. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Fitting end to an intense championship feud on RAW

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins have been involved in a brutal title feud on RAW. This rivalry has come a long way from the crowd not allowing Balor to cut a promo to The Prince throwing a steel chair to the champion's face to secure his rematch. The storyline has also seen both superstars progressively make their differences personal.

Creating a story around the World Heavyweight Championship was undoubtedly challenging, especially when fans are so engrossed by the war within The Bloodline featuring the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A narrative so good will find its fitting end at SummerSlam with the championship likely changing hands, cultivating significant interest over "what will happen next?"

#4 Seth Rollins can afford to lose the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE has consistently delivered a good product since Triple H took over the creative team last July. But Seth Rollins has quietly played the company's MVP for almost three years. The Architect deserved a world championship reign and deserved to be crowned the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

To put things into perspective, Seth Rollins took only three months to elevate the world championship to almost the same level as its counterpart that currently resides with Roman Reigns. He does not need a championship to remain at the top of the roster and can afford to lose his gold at SummerSlam. Besides, losing the World Heavyweight Championship will allow Seth Rollins to pursue the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#3 A men's world title will strengthen The Judgment Day in WWE

The Bloodline's implosion left WWE in desperate need of a strong heel faction, and the company seems to have found an answer in The Judgment Day. If all is fine between Finn Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest, then the villainous group can benefit from a men's world championship.

Balor potentially winning the World Heavyweight Championship would mean a third title for The Judgment Day -- in addition to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship and Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship. The faction could use more credibility, especially now that they are slowly turning into one of the hottest acts on RAW.

#2 Vested interest in a controversial Money in the Bank cash-in

Although Finn Balor and Damian Priest have repeatedly claimed that they have sorted out their differences, it would be naive to underestimate the lure of Money in the Bank contract. Priest could have the last laugh should he decide to cash in his MITB contract, earning a title match on the spot.

Interestingly, WWE could use this angle to pull off a cruel twist by having Priest betray Balor at SummerSlam moments after the latter wins the World Heavyweight Championship. He could cash in the contract and beat Balor for the gold, leaving The Prince with an even shorter reign than the one he saw with the Universal Championship in 2016.

#1 Finn Balor's story finally comes full circle on the WWE main roster

Several reasons support the idea that Seth Rollins or Damian Priest should walk out of SummerSlam 2023 with the World Heavyweight Championship. Yet, none of them triumphs over the one argument that can be made in Finn Balor's favor -- he deserves it.

Balor was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship after sustaining an injury in the final match that saw him win the world title. Losing the gold the next night changed his career trajectory in WWE. This time, he can reclaim the world championship he had won seven years ago after beating the same opponent.

Seth Rollins may be the better champion, but Balor needs the title more. He has been in this position a few times in the last seven years, but his story unfortunately always ended with a loss in the final battle. To have Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam would be one of the most poetic ends we have seen in a WWE storyline.

