5 Reasons why Gunther should defeat Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41

On this week's episode of RAW on Netflix, Jey Uso officially chose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his WrestleMania 41 opponent. Jey was attacked by Gunther from behind while he was making his entrance. This was followed by a brutal powerbomb by The Ring General.

With the match being made official, fans are eager to know who will walk out of Las Vegas as the World Heavyweight Champion. Jey Uso might be on a roll, but he might not be the one to dethrone The Austrian Anomaly.

Let's look at five reasons why The Ring General should defeat Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41:

#5 Gunther needs to have a long reign

Gunther's name has become synonymous with lengthy title reigns. When he was in NXT UK, he held the NXT United Kingdom Championship for 870 days. The Ring General later became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, holding the gold for 666 days.

Trending

With a record like this, it wouldn't make sense for him to lose his first world championship so early, considering that he won it not too long ago at SummerSlam 2024. Gunther should hold onto the title for a longer period.

#4 Jey Uso should not be the one to dethrone Gunther

In his time in WWE, only a few names have successfully defeated the leader of Imperium. Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes have beaten the World Heavyweight Champion.

Looking at the way The Ring General has been booked, it doesn't seem likely for him to lose to someone like Jey Uso, who hasn't been booked to be as strong as the abovementioned names. He should eventually drop the title to someone who has more momentum than Main Event Jey.

#3 Jey needs to continue with The Bloodline story

With Solo Sikoa returning on SmackDown to attack Cody Rhodes, it's obvious that The Bloodline story is far from over. The Bloodline saga has been going on for over four years, and the end doesn't seem to be nearing.

Jey might be distracted by someone from Sikoa's Bloodline and lose the match at 'Mania, reigniting the feud between the two Samoans. This could also help WWE build a future The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match.

#2 CM Punk should dethrone Gunther

Ever since returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, The Second City Saint has only been pinned once. While CM Punk has already defeated guys like Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins clean, Jey only has a victory over McIntyre via roll-up.

It would make more sense for someone like CM Punk to take the title off The Ring General, considering his win-loss record. Punk hasn't held a world championship in WWE since January 2013.

#1 Gunther has already defeated Jey Uso multiple times

Main Event Jey Uso will not face off against The Ring General for the first time at WrestleMania 41. The two have faced each other multiple times in singles matches, and each time, the leader of Imperium has been the one to emerge victorious.

The reason why most fans weren't happy with Jey winning the Rumble and choosing the World Heavyweight Champion was because they've already seen the match too many times. Since he's already 3-0 against Jey, it wouldn't make sense for The Austrian Anomaly to lose at 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback