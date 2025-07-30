5 reasons why there's no hype for WWE SummerSlam this year

The 2025 edition of WWE SummerSlam is the first two-night version of the annual premium live event. It will follow WrestleMania's lead of going to two nights, starting in 2020 during the global COVID pandemic.Officials have made a big deal of the event, announcing rapper Cardi B as the host months ago. They've also made a point to involve celebrities like Logan Paul and Jelly Roll in matches. Paul is a part-time performer who wrestles at big events.While having a two-day SummerSlam is exciting and opens up many possibilities, the hype leading up to the event feels like it hasn't matched WWE's plans.The lack of overwhelming hype for this year's SummerSlam could be due to the next five reasons.#5. Lack of buildup for some big matchesWWE used to have at least a month of build-up to its bigger PLEs. With the addition of so many other shows to flood fans with content, many feuds and storylines haven't been given the proper time to breathe.Cody Rhodes won the right to challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion at Night of Champions. That was nearly a month and a half before SummerSlam. He barely interacted with Cena since.CM Punk earned the right to challenge Gunther two weeks ago. Their only interactions were promo exchanges. Had officials spread things out more, it would have allowed for different layers to be added.#4. Tag team matches instead of singles showdowns for big names View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSome fans may love Jelly Roll, but many others don't necessarily want to see him wrestle at SummerSlam. If he accompanied Randy Orton to the ring, that would have been perfectly fine.His spot in the match deprives others of competing. It also feels like a throwaway contest unless a big heel turn happens. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker may be a pivot due to Seth Rollins' injury.Its presentation, however, makes it seem like it's more important than the World Heavyweight Title match. The feud had two segments on the go-home RAW. Punk and Gunther had a short promo exchange.Roman is a big star, but doesn't need to be in every main event. Some like seeing him team up with Jey, but the feud feels like an excuse for a win after losing at WrestleMania. Roman vs. Bron with Jey and Reed in their corners makes more sense.#3. Not including several popular WWE stars at SummerSlamOne fallout from booking someone with mainstream appeal who's never competed is full-time stars losing out. Some fans may not care that Jelly Roll is competing at SummerSlam.After seeing Bayley's backstage interview from RAW, it sums up how a lot of fans are feeling. She already missed WrestleMania 41 and will technically miss SummerSlam, but could show up in some capacity, perhaps with a new faction.Other stars like LA Knight, Penta, Carmelo Hayes, and the Kabuki Warriors don't have spots on the card. How could Triple H, leading the creative teams, not find a spot for Knight? He was essentially SmackDown's Jey Uso.Couldn't he team with The Viper with Jelly Roll in their corner? WWE needs content for go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown, but a lot of the same stars seem to get left out.#2. Too many events ahead of SummerSlamInstead of having one PLE per month, WWE has adopted a model that shoves several shows into abbreviated time frames. The addition of Saturday Night's Main Event has often come right before a bigger show like Money in the Bank.Starting with Money in the Bank on June 7, WWE also had Worlds Collide (June 7), Night of Champions (June 28), Saturday Night's Main Event (July 12), and Evolution (July 13). That's four big shows even before SummerSlam.Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill earned title shots by winning their respective King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. With so much content, few of the other prominent angles had time for layered storytelling.The longer angles relied on recycled promos and attacks. Others were rushed simply to get on the card. Goldberg's retirement match took place at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, but should have been saved for SummerSlam. It could have been against Bron Breakker or another young star.#1. Cody Rhodes carries his feud with John CenaSince Rhodes earned his rematch with Cena at SummerSlam, it felt like fans would get a weekly segment featuring both men leading up to the two-night event. However, Cena barely showed up, with the contract signing as the main segment this time.Rhodes cut promos after Night of Champions and a few other times on SmackDown. If this is supposed to be the biggest match on the card, shouldn't there be more of a build? Facing off at WrestleMania could be an excuse.However, this isn't the first time WrestleMania opponents faced off at SummerSlam in the same year. Brock Lesnar did so with Reigns, and Becky Lynch faced Bianca Belair at both shows in 2022. Cena's on his retirement tour, so he should be on TV more than he has been.