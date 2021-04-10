5 Reasons why Io Shirai is ready to leave NXT for the main roster

Io Shirai's impressive run as NXT Women's Champion came to an end at the hands of Raquel Gonzalez. TakeOver: Stand & Deliver could have very well been Shirai's farewell match in NXT. The same has happened in the last year for Damian Priest, Riddle and Rhea Ripley.

Each performer had a showcase match that essentially closed the NXT chapter of their WWE careers. TakeOver: Stand & Deliver seemed like the same for Shirai. She may return and get a rematch for her title, but the Genius of the Sky is more than ready for a move to either RAW or SmackDown.

Triple H was even asked the question about Shirai following Night 1 of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. He essentially said that Shirai has earned the right to decide what her next move will be. What that move might be is up for debate.

My body is sore everywhere today.



Everyone called me crazy after yesterday’s match.

However, I think Raquel is crazier than me- she didn’t move when I dived into her, and she still won... this time.#NXTTakeOver @RaquelWWE https://t.co/MBBukfZAk0 — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 8, 2021

Several fans and fellow Superstars would probably like Shirai to stick around in NXT. She might be comfortable there. One strike against her staying, however, is that she has already beaten a lot of the women in NXT. Outside of going for the NXT Women's Tag Team titles with Zoey Stark, Shirai has nothing left to prove.

An incredible reign as the #WWENXT Women’s champion. I have often called @shirai_io the best in the world and I’ve meant every word of it. #PROUD #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT https://t.co/zIgRlR0QbQ — Triple H (@TripleH) April 8, 2021

For that reason, it's possible that she will debut on RAW or SmackDown following WrestleMania 37. Big debuts take place on the shows following WrestleMania's conclusion and Shirai could do so this year. Here are five reasons why Io Shirai is more than ready for a call up to RAW or SmackDown

#5 Shirai proved in NXT that she is one of the best wrestlers in the world

Io Shirai

Before Io Shirai signed with WWE and NXT, it was well known that she was one of the best wrestlers in the world. During her entire run in NXT, that point was driven home even more after classics with Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley and others.

She also proved to be one of the most fearless wrestlers in all of WWE. Shirai jumped off the top of the WarGames structure with a trash can around her torso. At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, she jumped off of the large prop skull on the entrance ramp.

Not every performer is willing to put their body on the line but Shirai has done that in spades in NXT. She offers up a different all-around package than what is already on RAW and SmackDown. Her joining the main roster would also force everyone else to up their game.

