The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions. They captured the title on the August 2 edition of SmackDown by defeating #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano). The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) also defeated #DIY last Friday night on SmackDown to become the number one contenders.

Ford and Dawkins will be challenging for the title tonight on WWE SmackDown. Fatu suffered an injury during a recent attack on Cody Rhodes but made his return last week. The former MLW star attacked Roman Reigns and The Bloodline stood tall over The Head of the Table at the conclusion of last week's show.

Listed below are five reasons Jacob Fatu does not need to defend the WWE Tag Team Championships for The Bloodline.

#5. Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga can defend the WWE Tag Team Championship

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa were previously known as the Guerrillas of Destiny before joining The Bloodline in WWE. They captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship eight times during their tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Tonga Loa suffered an eye injury and has not competed in a match on television since the June 7 edition of SmackDown. However, the veteran has remained active on WWE Live Events and the promotion may have plans to reunite him with Tama Tonga in the weeks ahead.

#4. The New Bloodline may want more titles

Solo Sikoa challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam but came up short. Roman Reigns returned in the final moments of the match and cost his former stablemate the match. Sikoa could approach Fatu in the coming weeks on SmackDown and instruct him to go after LA Knight's United States Championship.

The Megastar successfully defended the title against Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar on this week's episode of SmackDown. Fatu would represent a major challenge for The Megastar, and the 32-year-old could potentially dethrone the veteran and bring another title to The Bloodline.

#3. WWE could have bigger plans for Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and has the potential to be a massive singles star in the company. Triple H recently praised the veteran on The Pat McAfee Show, and The King of Kings may have bigger plans than the tag team division for Fatu.

Tonga Loa could return to action in the coming weeks on SmackDown, allowing Jacob Fatu to become a singles star once again. Fatu debuted on the June 21 edition of SmackDown, and the promotion could be getting him set for his first major singles rivalry in the coming weeks.

#2. The promotion may want to keep Jacob Fatu away from Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was on hiatus for several months following his loss to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WWE WrestleMania XL. During his hiatus, Solo Sikoa named himself the new Tribal Chief and welcomed Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa to The Bloodline. Sikoa also kicked Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman out of the faction while Reigns was away.

Jacob Fatu attacked Roman Reigns last week and caught The Head of the Table off guard. The Bloodline then Powerbombed Reigns through the announce table and posed over him in the ring. WWE may view Roman Reigns versus Jacob Fatu as a big-money match and may want to keep them separated until a major Premium Live Event down the line.

If Fatu is focused on becoming champion as a singles star, it could keep him away from Reigns for the time being.

#1. Solo Sikoa could have more important things for Jacob Fatu to do on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa referred to Jacob Fatu as his "enforcer" during the June 28 edition of SmackDown. Fatu officially acknowledged Sikoa as his Tribal Chief during the segment, but Paul Heyman refused. The Bloodline responded by Powerbombing The Wiseman through the announce table and the veteran has not returned to television since.

Fatu views Sikoa as his leader and will likely do whatever the 31-year-old asks of him. Solo Sikoa could simply ask Fatu to hand his WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa and focus on making The Bloodline the most feared group on SmackDown moving forward.

