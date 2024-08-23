Bloodline member makes massive change after brutally attacking Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

A Bloodline member recently showcased an appearance change after brutally attacking Roman Reigns on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The name in question is Jacob Fatu.

After making a huge name in Major League Wrestling (MLW), Fatu signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. The 32-year-old made his electrifying debut as part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline on SmackDown. Since then, Sikoa's stable has been wreaking havoc on the blue brand.

During last week's edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns managed to take out every member of the new Bloodline by himself. However, an injured Jacob Fatu showed up out of nowhere to attack The OTC. The fearsome stable then brutally assaulted Reigns before the show went off the air.

The 32-year-old has recently made a massive change to his appearance ahead of this week's episode of the blue brand. Pristine Grillz's official Instagram handle recently posted a video in which The Samoan Werewolf can be seen showing off his new dental jewelry, also known as gold grills.

WWE personality believes Jacob Fatu is the only physical threat to Roman Reigns

During an edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts noted that although Roman Reigns will need to go through every member of The Bloodline, Jacob Fatu was the only actual physical threat to The OTC in Solo Sikoa's stable.

"So, ultimately, from a physical perspective, the only person who's a threat to Roman Reigns is Jacob [Fatu]. However, there are bodies that Roman has to get through before he gets there. And I think this is what we're witnessing," he said.

Jacob Fatu is all set to make his in-ring return on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He will team up with Tama Tonga to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. It will be interesting to see which team will come out on top.

