5 reasons why a Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley romance is a terrible idea

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on the USA Network featuring big names such as Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and others. This was the first edition of the red brand following an uber-successful Bash in Berlin, which was then followed up by NXT No Mercy.

RAW featured several big bouts, including two Triple Threat Matches that were part of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The main event of the night saw Damian Priest team up with former rival Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day.

While Priest and Uso have seemingly become friends, it was Rhea Ripley who convinced Main Event Jey Uso to join their side. This comes after months, if not a full year, of flirting off and on-screen for the world to see.

Many believe that Rhea and Jey could end up developing a fully-fledged romance on television. While both stars are excellent and they would do their best to make it work, the move would be a mistake. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why Triple H and creative must resist this decision.

Below are five reasons why a Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley romance is a terrible idea.

#5. Both Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley are married

The first reason why Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley starting a romantic angle on WWE television would be a mistake comes down to their real lives. Both Jey and Rhea are married to people outside of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

For Jey, he is married to Takecia Travis. The two have been in a relationship together since high school and have had children together. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley recently married former WWE and current AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews.

Both of these marriages, especially the one with Rhea and Buddy, are well known to the general public. While wrestling is a television show, the two forming a romantic relationship on-screen would likely make it harder for fans to immerse themselves in the product and suspend their disbelief.

#4. Rhea Ripley's involvement could hurt the women's division

Rhea Ripley is a phenomenal pro wrestler. Alongside the likes of Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Bayley, Rhea is one of the greatest female stars in WWE history who all happen to be on top around the same time. Ripley is essentially the face of the division.

As great as Rhea is, being the face of WWE's women's division is a burden that comes with responsibility. She needs to be booked in a way that elevates other performers, such as Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, Kiana James, and beyond.

Rhea consistently being involved in romance angles or with male stars keeps her away from adequately competing with the rest of the women's division. As a result, her and Jey having an on-screen romance could be a distraction and even potentially hinder the other female performers.

#3. The Eradicator's gimmick doesn't fit with Jey's Yeeting

Jey Uso is one of the most over-stars in WWE. On the men's side of things, the only other stars who get a reaction to his level include the likes of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight.

Part of Jey Uso's appeal is his silly, but fun "Yeet" catchphrase. It is certainly over the top and cartoonish, but fans love it. He is a bundle of charisma and WWE fans flock to the former Bloodline member. Unfortunately, the over-the-top and cartoony look and catchphrase could prove to be an issue.

Rhea Ripley is a brooding, powerful, dangerous, and flat-out cool personality. She intimidates others and comes off menacing, even as a babyface. The two personalities simply don't fit and while Jey's character is successful, it could damage Rhea's if the two link up on television.

#2. Rhea Ripley is just finishing up a romance story in WWE

Rhea Ripley has been part of WWE's main roster for several years now, but she really took off to new heights once she joined The Judgment Day. As a member of the stable, she eventually became intertwined with Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom and Rhea were the first couple of The Judgment Day and arguably the most popular, or hated, couple in all of WWE. Recently, they had a very public split with Mysterio beginning to date Liv Morgan instead.

While the Dominik and Rhea story has been tremendously successful, Ripley shouldn't become someone who is always associated with relationships. She is a powerful woman who stands on her own as a top draw. Going to the well too many times is both repetitive and typecasts Ripley in a way she doesn't need.

#1. Jey Uso has a big WWE storyline coming his way

Jey Uso has been with WWE for around a decade and a half, but just like Rhea with The Judgment Day, he truly took off to new heights thanks to a stable. For Jey, the stable was The Bloodline.

The group was initially led by Roman Reigns, but Solo Sikoa took it over earlier this year. Now Solo, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa are taking out everyone they encounter and the former Tribal Chief needs to find a way to take control back.

Most believe that Roman will put together the old Bloodline with Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. If that's the case, Jey has a big storyline on the way. Starting up a romance angle with Rhea is pointless if he's going to be in a Bloodline Civil War sooner rather than later.

