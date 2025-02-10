5 Reasons why Jimmy Uso should win the United States Championship at WrestleMania 

The road to WrestleMania 41 has already begun with Jey Uso punching his ticket into the main event of The Show of Shows. Two world title contenders have already been decided and WWE will be heading to Toronto for Elimination Chamber to decide the other two.

With WrestleMania approaching, it is time for WWE to also focus on building captivating storylines for the mid-card championship matches. Fans have been rooting for Sheamus to win the Intercontinental Championship for a long time. However, Jimmy Uso finishing his story by winning the US Championship at 'Mania would be a great decision as well.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Jimmy Uso should win the United States Championship at WrestleMania.

#5 History between Nakamura and Jimmy Uso

Ever since his shocking victory at Survivor Series: WarGames, Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't defended his US Championship much. A way to make his championship reign relevant and interesting for fans would be to put him in a feud with someone he has a history with.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Jimmy Uso go back a long way. Nakamura teamed up with Rick Boogs to face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 where The Usos won. It would be interesting if WWE re-ignited this rivalry for a US title match at WrestleMania.

#4 Jimmy Uso should also have a singles run

Jey Uso has been having the best run of his career ever since he separated from The Usos in 2023. The YEET Master has earned the moniker of the 'Main Event' and his place in the actual main event of WrestleMania by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Since Jey will be competing for a world title at the show of shows, Jimmy Uso can't be in a tag team match. This could be an opportunity for Big Jim to kickstart his own singles run and bring glory to The Bloodline as a singles star.

#3 Jimmy has earned it after his recent performance

Jimmy Uso stole the show at Survivor Series: WarGames when he jumped off the cage to hit an Uso Splash on Jacob Fatu in the WarGames match. Big Jim was considered the MVP of the match by many fans and even had a great performance in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

With such great displays in all the big matches he has been a part of, Jimmy could be heading into WrestleMania as a singles star and compete for the US title. He could finally get his time to shine as a singles performer and have his moment at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2 First time twins would be challenging for singles championships separately

With Jey challenging for a world title at WrestleMania, Jimmy being in a match for the US championship could make history. There has never been a time when twins have challenged for two singles championships separately.

The sons of Rikishi could cement their legacy by making history if they both compete in singles championship matches at WrestleMania. This would also help Jimmy get level with Jey since he's also a former Intercontinental Champion.

#1 Both Usos could become champions at 'Mania

If Jimmy competes for the United States Championship at WrestleMania and Jey has his world title match, The Usos could both become champions on the same night. This could be a very wholesome moment as both Usos hold titles that they have won separately.

The moment could be similar to the ending of WrestleMania XX after Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit celebrated to close the show. Eddie had won the WWE Championship and Benoit, the World Heavyweight Championship. The Usos could recreate a moment lost in the past.

