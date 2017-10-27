5 reasons why Jinder Mahal should beat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

Brock Lesnar will face Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 18:06 IST

A champion needs to dominate the ring

Survivor Series is the only night of the year where RAW and SmackDown go toe to toe in a battle for dominance. The red brand will face off against the blue brand in every single way imaginable. Belts aren’t on the line, but pride and honour are.

In one of the most anticipated bouts of the night, the two top champions in the company will square off in the squared circle. Jinder Mahal, the premier champion on Tuesday nights, will face Brock Lesnar in an exclusive champion vs. champions match.

Many have already viewed this bout as a foregone conclusion. The betting odds and general public opinion all view Brock Lesnar as the favourite for the bout as Jinder Mahal is already being viewed as an afterthought. However, there’s a compelling argument to be made for the Maharaja to have his hand raised at Survivor Series.

Here are 5 reasons why Jinder Mahal should beat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

#5 It’d provide shock value

Fans enjoy wrestling more when they can't predict it

There’s nothing more exciting than WWE's shocking plans for the fans. Unexpected swerves and unforeseen returns always make for the most compelling television. Nobody on the planet expects the booked to be a weak champion in Jinder Mahal to beat the most dominant world champion in history, Brock Lesnar. From every logical angle you look at it, it doesn’t make sense, and nobody would ever think Vince McMahon would sanction such a storyline.

Jinder Mahal beating Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series is not only a global headline-making news, it’d even surprise the hardcore fans of wrestling. Everybody loves to dream and speculate, but when the unexpected comes to fruition, it takes everyone by surprise.