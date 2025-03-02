5 reasons why John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber after pinning CM Punk and shocked the world by turning heel in the show's closing moments. On the one hand, Cody Rhodes refused The Rock's offer to 'sell his soul'; on the other, Cena took the chance served to him on the platter.

But why did he do it? A last resort, a moment of desperation, or a storyline for the ages? Here, we look at five possible reasons why John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 after winning the namesake bout for the final time in his WWE career. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. John Cena takes the 'villain route' after Royal Rumble defeat

In an ideal booking scenario, John Cena would win the Royal Rumble to earn his title match at WrestleMania. It would have been the most Cena-esque story in his final year, but that didn't happen. Instead, he raised Jey Uso's hand and immediately declared himself an entrant in the Men's Elimination Chamber during the press conference.

He was the only WWE Superstar who didn't fight his way into the Chamber. His victory - capitalizing on Seth Rollins' Stomp on CM Punk - showed he was far from righteous. Losing his big moment to Jey Uso was a compelling enough reason to get desperate for a final match at his last WrestleMania, and it makes sense for him to take up The Rock's offer. After all, the People's Champion had warned that if Cody Rhodes didn't agree to sell his soul, someone else might.

#2. Best surprise on the Road to WrestleMania

The excitement surrounding WrestleMania had uncharacteristically dwindled over the last few weeks. Fans were struggling to stay invested in the product, with confusing story-telling and an apparent lack of direction despite several incredible match-ups potentially on the card.

Triple H stated that this edition of Elimination Chamber would be an industry-changing affair, and John Cena's heel turn was a perfect way to deliver on that statement. The history between him and The Rock made the concept more appealing, with the former relying on his old nemesis to compete against new friends.

#3. Easier to book a title win for heel John Cena

John Cena's historic title win at WrestleMania as the top babyface would have been a good storyline in his retirement tour but not the most exciting one. Several top talents on the roster are enjoying their time as the company's biggest heroes, Cody Rhodes being a significant one.

WWE doesn't have the best track record in booking two top babyfaces in a compelling feud. The American Nightmare does not have enough reasons to turn against his people, at least not yet. This way, it would be easier for the creative team to book a heel John Cena against a mega babyface in Cody Rhodes when they battle it out for the biggest prize at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Sets up numerous feuds with top babyfaces

A 17th world title for John Cena is looking more and more likely after the final moments of Elimination Chamber 2025. But even if that doesn't happen, his heel turn will set him up for numerous promising feuds across RAW and SmackDown, with the Intercontinental Championship being another title he could pursue.

Cena has everyone's number, from CM Punk to Roman Reigns. His alliance with The Rock also established the groundwork for a potential involvement in The Bloodline plot later. And as much as he would like to battle the biggest heroes in the company, the heel turn would also keep his prospects open for the top heels and anti-heroes on both brands.

#5. The last dance, make it epic

John Cena has turned heel after two decades, and fans have been sent into a frenzy. The plot twist in his retirement tour serves well to set him free. A babyface Cena would still destroy his opponents on the microphone, but he has no reason to hold back as a villain following the events at Elimination Chamber.

The next few weeks could see one of the greatest of all time unleash an inner monster in his pursuit of the 17th world title, and no one would be safe from his wrath. 'Selling his soul' to The Rock is a great narrative that depicts Cena's willingness to do anything it takes to sign off on an unforgettable note. Moving forward, even if he loses, the viewers would go home with a win - having witnessed their long-standing hero write an epic tale with his art of pro-wrestling.

