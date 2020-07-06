5 Reasons why Keith Lee should win the Winner Takes All match at NXT's Great American Bash

NXT's landscape is set to shift at the conclusion of the Great American Bash.

Either man could win but Keith Lee needs the win more than Adam Cole.

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

NXT will make history this Wednesday.

The very landscape of NXT is set to be completely changed during the second night of the Great American Bash. Last week's episode saw Io Shirai retain her NXT Women's Championship. It also saw other stars like Karrion Kross, Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano maintain their spots and aspirations in NXT. Santos Escobar also claimed dominance atop the Cruiserweight division while also setting up a six-man tag team match against Drake Maverick and Breezango.

Another huge contest, perhaps the biggest match in NXT history, however, is main-eventing week two of the Great American Bash. After retaining his NXT North American Championship last week, Keith Lee will battle NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match. That's right - after Wednesday night, one man from the yellow and black brand will be a dual Champion.

The last double title holder in WWE is actually a current one in Bayley as she is concurrently a Women's Tag Team Champ and the SmackDown Women's title holder. The feat hasn't been done in NXT and especially not during its tenure on USA opposing AEW Dynamite.

Adam Cole has held the NXT Championship for over a year, but he needs to walk out of the match empty-handed. Here are five reasons why Lee needs to win the huge match on NXT's big stage.

#5 Maintains Lee's momentum from the end of 2019

Reigns and Lee showed mutual respect at the end of their Survivor Series 2019 match.

Two NXT stars came out of Survivor Series and Royal Rumble weekends with great momentum. For the women, it was Rhea Ripley. She soon dispatched Shayna Baszler to become the new NXT Women's Champ two months after Survivor Series.

The other star was Keith Lee. Not only did he have an extremely impressive showing during the 5-on-5-on-5 traditional elimination match but he was also one of the final two participants alongside top star Roman Reigns. For a performer to get that sort of rub is a huge statement.

Advertisement

Lee also participated in the 2020 Royal Rumble and had another strong showing. While he didn't win or eliminate Brock Lesnar, the Limitless One did elicit a shocked response from The Beast. He also was one of the few performers who nearly eliminated the former WWE Champion.

If Lee wins this Wednesday night, it will continue his enormous momentum from earlier this year. It will also hopefully portend that his momentum and success in NXT will carry over on to either RAW or SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT