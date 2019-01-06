5 Reasons Kenny Omega will join WWE and 5 reasons he might not

Omega is the most sought-after talent in the wrestling world, but will he move to WWE?

In the world of professional wrestling, there are stars, there are superstars, and then there are those athletes who you just know are going to be legendary. These are men like the Dynamite Kid, long considered one of the best in-ring performers in wrestling history, or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who single-handedly changed the perception of what professional wrestlers were to the mainstream media.

They are also men like the Nature Boy Ric Flair, whose decades of wrestling the best in the world have left an indelible mark, and Hulk Hogan, who took pro wrestling out of the small venues and made it mainstream.

Another man who is a living legend is Kenny Omega. Never before in the history of pro wrestling has so much attention been focused on where an athlete will ply his trade. True, speculation about what wrestler will end up in which promotion has always been a part of sports entertainment fandom.

What sets Kenny Omega apart, however, is the fact that the internet age and streaming have made it possible for fans all over the world to partake in his matches. Likewise, the rise of sports entertainment-centric websites has raised the speculation to a fever pitch.

Two years ago, rumours ran wild about Omega making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. These rumours were fueled by both the fact that Omega's contract with New Japan was coming up, and that John Cena--longtime WWE stalwart--posted a pic of Omega on social media.

As history has told us, Omega opted to stay with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he captured the IWGP World Heavyweight championship, becoming one of the few westerners to hold that particular honour.

Now Omega's contract is coming up again, and there is a lot of speculation that he will sign with the WWE. Here are five reasons you will see Kenny Omega in a WWE ring by the end of the year, and five reasons he might ply his trade elsewhere.

#5 Might Sign with WWE: He already has friends there

Omega & the Young Bucks have made no secret of their respect and appreciation for WWE act the New Day.

Kenny Omega has already faced off against current WWE talent....of course, that was during a video game contest and not a wrestling match, but it happened.

Omega is known to be a huge video game fan. In fact, many of his moves, theme music, and ring gear are inspired by gamer culture. Xavier Woods of the New Day is much the same in every category. So when the Elite faced off against the New Day at E3 in a contest of Street Fighter V, the wrestling world was watching just to pick up clues as to Omega's next move.

Given that he already has friends in the WWE, Omega might be tempted to accept their offer.

