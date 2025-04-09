5 Reasons why Kevin Owens will reunite with Sami Zayn after their returns

Kevin Owens has been one of the top stars in WWE for around a decade now. He feuded with John Cena and went on to win gold not long after being called up to the main roster. Since then, he has won the world title and has main evented WrestleMania on more than one occasion.

Throughout his time in World Wrestling Entertainment and on the indie scene, Owens has been best known for his work with Sami Zayn. Either as friends and tag team partners or as bitter rivals, the two have been connected at the hip, so to speak.

Unfortunately, neither man is on television right now. Sami Zayn has been away ever since being savagely beaten down by The Prizefighter. Meanwhile, Owens revealed that he has to leave to have neck surgery.

Despite being mortal enemies right now, the two will likely reunite once both men return to television. This article will take a look at five reasons why the pair may reunite whenever they're both back.

Below are five reasons why Kevin Owens will reunite with Sami Zayn after their returns:

#5. Owens' promo on SmackDown leaned babyface

WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week was a big and exciting show, but one segment was particularly somber. Nick Aldis welcomed Kevin Owens to the ring, who then proceeded to deliver the bad news.

Owens revealed that he has been dealing with a neck injury and will miss WrestleMania. He was clearly upset, and so were many members of the WWE Universe.

The tone of the promo wasn't the heel 'Kevin Owens' that fans have grown accustomed to over the past several months. This may be an indicator that he will be a babyface upon returning, which could mean a reunion with Sami.

#4. The SmackDown tag team scene will need a shake-up

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown tag team division has been super hot for months now. Among others, here are five teams who are often the focal point of the division.

Pretty Deadly, DIY, Los Garza, The Street Profits, and The Motor City Machine Guns are the teams leading the division. The Street Profits are the WWE Tag Team Champions and many expect a big multi-team match at WrestleMania 41.

While it is great to see all of the teams fighting each other, it does mean that in the future, the division will need new duos to keep things fresh. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, whenever both are healthy, would be able to give the division energy and freshen things up. The pair battling any of the five teams would be electric.

#3. The Randy Orton feud will likely be forgotten by then

Kevin Owens missing WWE WrestleMania 41 is a blow for so many reasons. One specific side effect is that The Prizefighter will no longer go one-on-one with Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

The Viper and The Prizefighter were close friends, but Kevin Owens betrayed Orton and hit him with a Piledriver last year. Orton missed months of action afterward. WrestleMania 41 was supposed to be the grand occasion where The Viper got his revenge.

Given that we have no idea how long Owens will be out, there is a very real chance that the Randy Orton-Kevin Owens feud will be over by then. Randy will have his own story and might even feud with Cody Rhodes, for example. If the company doesn't go right back to this angle, Kevin can instead focus on reuniting with Sami again instead.

#2. WWE fans will want to cheer Kevin Owens

WWE fans are fiercely loyal. Yes, they will let people have it if they feel the wrestler isn't giving their best or doesn't care about their craft. Still, they are loyal to those who give their hearts and bodies to the industry.

There is no question that Kevin Owens has done exactly that over the years. Fans will know that The Prizefighter damaged his neck for them. As a result, it is highly unlikely that Owens will receive anything but cheers upon returning.

With that in mind, Kevin will have to be a babyface when he returns. The fans won't let him be a heel. If he is a babyface, you can bet he and Sami will reunite. They always do when both are heroes.

#1. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are destined to do this forever

There is an old adage with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens that goes "They are destined to do this forever." That is one of the truest statements ever said in or out of WWE. They will never stop.

The two came up together in the Canadian indies and then wrestled as a team or as opponents in PWG, ROH, CZW, NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. The two stars will never stop fighting, but they will also never stop making up.

With that in mind, that means a reunion is truly inevitable. They have teamed up, broken up, and reconciled more times than The Big Show turned heel. As long as both men are active wrestlers, this will never change.

