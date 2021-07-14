5 reasons why Liv Morgan should win Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan is a homegrown WWE talent who has set her sights on becoming a professional wrestler since childhood. She fulfilled that dream when she signed for WWE in 2014, being trained at the WWE Performance Center.

Her stock in WWE is rising every single day as she continues to develop and impress on the main roster after starting on the black-and-gold brand NXT. She is most notably known for her partnership with Ruby Riott in The Riott Squad.

Liv Morgan will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match this Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. This could end up being a career-changing moment for the Smackdown superstar.

5 days and my life changes forever #MITB — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 13, 2021

Let's take a look at five reasons why Liv Morgan should win Money in the Bank this Sunday.

#5. Liv Morgan is yet to win any titles in WWE

Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 36

Surprisingly, during her current seven-year run with WWE, she is yet to hold any championships on any brand. That has to change soon, right?

Morgan has a wealth of experience in the singles and tag team divisions, respectively. She has had numerous championship opportunities but has yet to add any to her list of accomplishments. Maybe we can see Liv add her first real accolade to her resume by securing the Money in the Bank briefcase this Sunday.

#4. Liv Morgan is a current fan favorite

Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 37

Liv Morgan's stock is not the only thing growing in WWE, her popularity with the WWE Universe is too. Just this week, WWE has been selling opportunities for fans to virtually meet their favorite stars through Cameo, with Liv Morgan's meet-and-greets being sold out almost instantly.

My cameo is all sold out 🙏🏼 Thank you guys so much.. I can’t wait to send your videos 🖤✨ — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 13, 2021

We all know what can happen when the fans get behind a superstar. Liv may be able to use the momentum generated from the fan support to capture the lucrative briefcase this Sunday.

#3. Liv Morgan has earned her spot in the match

On the June 25 episode of Smackdown, Sonya Deville announced that Carmella would be entered into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Rightly, Liv Morgan made her way out to the ring to question why this was the case as Liv had beaten Carmella the previous week. They then had a rematch and Liv Morgan once again beat Carmella, proving she is worthy of being in the Money in the Bank match.

Carmella was replaced in the Money in the Bank match with Liv Morgan the following week. This is because Carmella will now face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title, due to Bayley suffering a long-term injury.

Edited by Jack Cunningham