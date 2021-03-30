5 reasons Logan Paul should be in Sami Zayn’s corner at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn announced on Friday Night SmackDown last week that social media star Logan Paul will be appearing on the blue brand this coming week on FOX.

Zayn revealed that the YouTube star will be a special guest during Sami Zayn's "red carpet premiere" in which the former Intercontinental Champion will finally debut his long awaited "conspiracy" documentary.

It was also announced on SmackDown that Sami Zayn will face off against his long term rival/best friend Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37, continuing their seemingly never ending rivalry.

However, after the announcement that Logan Paul will appear on SmackDown this week, it has also been reported that Paul could be also set for a WrestleMania 37 appearance.

While the nature of Logan Paul's WrestleMania role has yet to be revealed, many within the WWE Universe are already discussing what the former Ohio State amateur could have planned for his WrestleMania appearance.

Let's take a closer look at 5 reasons why Logan Paul should be in Sami Zayn’s corner at WWE WrestleMania.

#5 Sami Zayn's current WWE storyline surrounding conspiracies

Sami Zayn has been complaining about a "conspiracy" against him in WWE for several months

In addition to producing wacky and sometimes controversial YouTube videos, Logan Paul has recently addressed some of the larger, more well-known conspiracy theories in recent years.

Paul made a mockumentary about the "flat earth conspiracy" in 2019. This fascination with exploring conspiracy theories could lead to a perfect synergy with Sami Zayn's current character on WWE television.

Since returning to WWE television after a hiatus last year, Sami Zayn has portrayed an over-the-top, paranoid heel who is convinced that there is a giant conspiracy holding him back in WWE.

I’ve been disrespected A LOT by @WWE, not just over the past 8 months, but over the past 8 years, but what they did to me last night might take the cake. pic.twitter.com/jDfK33v647 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 20, 2021

This delusion by Zayn eventually engulfed the former Intercontinental Champion so much that he insisted that a documentary crew followed him around and recorded everything that was happening to him in WWE. Through this documentary, Sami Zayn would seemingly have irrefutable evidence of the giant conspiracy against him.

In recent weeks, Sami Zayn has reached out to Logan Paul on social media to "take a look" at some of the footage his documentary crew has recorded. Paul responded to Zayn, teasing a possible alliance between the two by saying that Sami Zayn "might be onto something."

Given Logan Paul's history with exploring conspiracies and Sami Zayn's inistance that he is a victim of one in WWE, perhaps Logan Paul and Sami Zayn could form a partnership on WWE television. This could lead to Logan Paul being in Sami Zayn's corner at WrestleMania.

