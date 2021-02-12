5 Reasons why MSK should win NXT's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament

MSK will meet the Grizzled Young Veterans at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in the finals of the 2021 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. The duo of Nash Carter and Wes Lee only debuted in the first round of the tournament but have already made a big splash in the NXT Tag Team division.

The Grizzled Young Veterans are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions and also made it to the final round of last year's Dusty Classic. They fell to The BroserWeights - Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle - in the 2020 finals. Since they were the runner-ups last year, it would make sense for them to win the tournament this year.

Several cases can be made for each team to walk out of Vengeance Day as the victors of the 2021 Dusty Classic. Zack Gibson and James Drake are more established and have been a stalwart team of both NXT brands. But MSK should be the team to walk out of TakeOver as the winners of the 2021 tournament. Here are five reasons why MSK should win the 2021 Dusty Classic at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

#5 MSK is the brand new team on NXT with a lot of momentum behind them

The duo burst on the scene with a win over Jake Atlas and Isaiah Scott.

A lot of times when a new star debuts in NXT or on the main roster, they are the "shiny new toy." That means that if those performers are new to the machine, they haven't been put through the blender of WWE's questionable booking decisions over time.

If that performer or team doesn't get over during their first few feuds, then their sudden success only turns out to be a flash in the pan. These new talents in WWE's landscape get lost in the shuffle, as a result.

MSK is the newest team to join NXT but as anyone that has watched IMPACT Wrestling or NXT knows, they are extremely exciting and innovative. While they are the new team on the block, the time is now to strike with a push. That push can obviously start by booking MSK as the winners of the 2021 Dusty Classic. It can continue with a feud with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch over the NXT Tag Team titles.

The duo of Carter and Lee just has a different energy than any of the other teams in NXT. That same energy is infectious and it made The Rascalz one of the most beloved teams during their run in IMPACT Wrestling.

While MSK just debuted earlier this year, some debuts need to have a significant impact. By winning the Dusty Classic and the NXT Tag Team belts, MSK will achieve that despite being the brand new team on WWE's Black and Gold brand.