5 reasons Nia Jax should defeat Sasha Banks at Fastlane 2017

This bout is a MUST-WIN match for Nia Jax, here's why.

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 10:43 IST

An interesting match

As announced on Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks will be squaring off against the monster among women, Nia Jax. The two are set to lock horns after Stephanie McMahon decided to sanction the match on Monday.

The bout puts the two biggest female stars outside of the title picture on the final card before WrestleMania. The match will probably open the PPV and set off the night at a good pace.

These are two very popular wrestlers that will not only produce a great match but will also provide stark implications for WrestleMania, possibly producing the next No. 1 contender. Many feel that Nia Jax should be victorious at Fastlane, as do I, for a plethora of reasons we'll delve into.

Here are 5 reasons why Nia Jax should defeat Sasha Banks at Fastlane.

#5 To continue Jax's dominance

Nia Jax weighs 240lbs

Not one female has been able to stand toe to toe with Nia Jax ever since she started wrestling on the main roster. She's been snapping bones in half in every match she's had and it truly looks like her dominance may well continue for years to come.

The former plus-size model has been able to accompany her beautiful looks with devastating beatdowns.

If we look at it from a long-term perspective, Nia Jax is the mountain that needs to be overcome in the future. She's the obstacle that a babyface will one day topple to become the WWE's next massive star.

Unfortunately for Sasha, she must play her role and act as a stepping stone for the ascendency of Nia Jax right now.