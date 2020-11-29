5 reasons Nikki Cross should join The Fiend and Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross has been desperately trying to save Alexa Bliss from The Fiend's mind control for weeks now, but hasn't made much progress. In fact, she got destroyed by Bliss during their match last week and still hasn't been able to talk any sense into her.

It's interesting that the feud seems to be slowly changing Nikki Cross as a competitor though. Remember, she slowly got more physical and angry throughout her match with Bliss, which could be a sign that she is falling victim to The Fiend's powers.

With that being said and WWE seemingly hinting at future altercations between Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, here are five reasons the former should join The Fiend.

#5 It could help build Nikki Cross' momentum

The Fiend could help Nikki Cross after her loss to Alexa Bliss.

Nikki Cross has had a pretty successful career after leaving NXT, but a singles title has still eluded her. Whether that is due to how seemingly one note her character is or simply better options on the table for WWE, it's obvious that Cross doesn't have that X-Factor.

Now, that's not to say she isn't one of the better performers, or even that she is unlikable, but she just doesn't have much that separates her from everyone else. That's why putting her in a storyline with Alexa Bliss and The Fiend could be a powerful way to change Cross' character forever.

In the end, it's all about momentum, and that is exactly what Cross needs right now. WWE will likely have a plethora of other options for her going forward, but none of them would be as beguiling as Cross joining Wyatt and Bliss. Furthermore, nothing else would have that kind of positive impact on her career.