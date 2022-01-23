5 reasons why Randy Orton should face Riddle at WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is just a couple of weeks away, and the build will truly begin at WWE Royal Rumble on January 29. This event traditionally kick-starts the journey to WrestleMania, which will be taking place on April 2 & 3 this year.

One potential high-profile match at the event would be a clash between former RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, better known as RK-Bro. The pair joined forces on April 26, 2021 at Monday Night RAW and have entertained the WWE Universe ever since.

Initially, the former WWE Champion was not interested in teaming with Riddle, but The Original Bro eventually convinced The Viper to give him a chance. The duo eventually became the RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam by defeating then-champions AJ Styles and Omos.

Joshua @TheRoyalJoshua Man RK-Bro is the best thing in WWE right now outside of Roman Reigns. Matt Riddle had me rolling.🤣🤣🤣 #WWE Raw #WWE Man RK-Bro is the best thing in WWE right now outside of Roman Reigns. Matt Riddle had me rolling.🤣🤣🤣 #WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/df7asZVzgv

However, after a 142-day reign, RK-Bro lost the gold to Chad Gable and Otis, collectively known as Alpha Academy. It seemed as though the fan-favorite team had run its course, but they showed up looking for a rematch on RAW last week. Riddle crashed Otis' graduation from the Alpha Academy and set the stage for an Academic Challenge the following week.

It seems fairly clear the teams will once again collide, but the biggest test of all could come after their rematch. If RK-Bro fails to win, where do they go next? WrestleMania is just weeks away, and the company needs to build up plenty of matches for the two-night event. Randy Orton vs. Riddle could easily be one of the most buzzworthy bouts for this year's show.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Randy Orton should face Riddle at WrestleMania 38.

#5. Randy Orton brings the best out of everyone he faces and Riddle could use that rub on WWE's biggest stage

If there is anyone that will bring the best out of Riddle in a highly-charged contest at WrestleMania, it's Randy Orton. The Viper is one of the most respected veterans on the roster; he can work with anyone and showcase the best that his opponent can bring.

Orton has always had a reputation for elevating his opponents. As noted in the tweet above, his feud with Drew McIntyre helped the Scottish star reach the next level during the pandemic era.

If the company really wants to push Riddle to new heights and put on a clinic for their biggest show, Randy Orton vs. Riddle is the best way to do so.

