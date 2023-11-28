5 reasons why Randy Orton is feuding with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Randy Orton and The Judgment Day were once again in the same ring on WWE RAW after Survivor Series WarGames 2023. The Viper was interrupted by Rhea Ripley just two days after he put JD McDonagh in a neck brace with an RKO.

Mami told The Apex Predator that he himself is to be blamed for The Judgment Day coming after him. Orton responded by saying nobody tells him what to do. The promo was cut short by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, who attacked him from behind.

Orton was able to take care of the duo. He attempted to put away Dominik with the Vintage Orton DDT but was prevented by McDonagh, only for the Irish star to be hit with an RKO. The Apex Predator also defeated Dominik in their main event match.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five reasons why Randy Orton is feuding with The Judgment Day after Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#5. Randy Orton is friends with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been a thorn in The Judgment Day’s side for months now. The American Nightmare has defeated both Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in singles competitions at premium live events. He has also defeated Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

It is safe to say that any friend of Cody Rhodes is an enemy of Damian Priest and his group, and Randy Orton is one of the closest people to The American Nightmare. Reuniting with Rhodes has automatically made The Viper an enemy of the villainous faction on WWE RAW.

#4. The Judgment Day needs a credible feud on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has crossed paths with almost every top babyface on WWE RAW. From Seth Rollins to Sami Zayn to Cody Rhodes, the heel faction has feuded with some of the most popular names on the red brand.

With that being said, there are several names that have yet to engage in a lengthy feud with Rhea Ripley and her group. Randy Orton is someone who brought a whole new credibility to the faction by working a program with them.

#3. To keep Orton away from The Bloodline

Randy Orton has not forgotten that he lost 18 months of his career because of The Bloodline. Orton was put on the shelf by Roman Reigns and The Usos moments after he and Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The Legend Killer even reminded Jey of their bitter history during the Men’s WarGames Match. Triple H might be looking to keep Randy Orton and The Bloodline as far away from each other as possible by booking The Viper to feud with The Judgment Day.

#2. Put over Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh’s inclusion in The Judgment Day is a breath of fresh air. The Irish Ace is arguably one of the most consistent performers on WWE RAW. His close ties to Finn Balor make him quite possibly the best Judgment Day recruit.

Then there is Dominik Mysterio, who has already had tremendous success on the main roster. The young star was the opponent in Randy Orton’s comeback match on WWE RAW in 18 months. This shows The Viper’s willingness to put over younger talent.

#1. Fans want to see a physical confrontation between Mami and The Viper

Rhea Ripley has been one of the best things about WWE RAW for more than a year now. Mami joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since risen to become the de facto leader of the faction on the red brand.

The fans have been wanting to see a physical confrontation between Mami and The Viper for a long time. The two had a segment in the opening moments of RAW tonight. The angle can potentially lead to a physical confrontation between the two superstars in the future.

