A lot of names get thrown around when fans talk about the greatest wrestler of all time in WWE and believe it or not, Randy Orton is seldom involved in those discussions. While one can argue he was never the top guy in the company, or their most charismatic Superstar, he has always been a cornerstone of the company.

Beyond that, he has always been there, has always been willing to put over other talent and has records that are unmatched by most of the roster today. With the debate of who is the greatest wrestler of all time coming up in conversations yet again, here are five reasons that moniker belongs to Randy Orton.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell if you think Orton deserves this distinction or not.

#5. Randy Orton's ability on the microphone

Believe it or not, Randy Orton never turned his back on WWE.

While Superstars like CM Punk, Paul Heyman and Hulk Hogan are always argued as having the best microphone skills in the business, Randy Orton doesn't get mentioned in that conversation nearly enough. Maybe that's due to him never cutting a "pipe bomb"-like promo, but it's not really about that.

Randy Orton has always delivered excellent promos and while he might not have one that particularly stands out on his resume, he was always the most consistent. In fact, he always seemed to know how to either get fans to cheer for him or hate his every move.

This is a crucial ability to have as a WWE Superstar and really helps separate Randy Orton from the rest of the WWE roster. It is also what makes him one of the most must-see Superstars every week on television due to the fact that we never know what he might say next.