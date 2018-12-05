5 reasons Raw is still better than SmackDown Live

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 246 // 05 Dec 2018, 22:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose versus Seth Rollins is one of the best feuds in WWE right now!

Is it possible?

Could The WWE Universe be wrong about how bad Monday Night Raw is and are simply complaining over nothing? While some fans will swear up and down that Monday Night Raw has taken a down turn content wise, especially since Baron Corbin's reign as General Manager began, there are other signs that show this isn't the case.

Of course that's not to say that Monday Night Raw doesn't have its problems and that it doesn't need to fix those problems, but its probably not as bad as The WWE Universe and the internet wrestling community want to admit. Furthermore, there are a lot of positives happening on the raw brand right now that fans are outright ignoring.

With that being said and critique of Monday NIght Raw at an all time high, here are five reasons why Monday Night Raw is still doing a much better job than Smackdown Live. As impossible as that might sound, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us which show you think is better.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is one of the main reasons why Monday Night Raw is still the superior show!

While rumour has it that Ronda Rousey will eventually be making her way to Smackdown Live as a part of WWE's deal with Fox broadcasting network, Monday Night Raw still has her for the time being. If nothing else, that is huge for Monday Night Raw, especially mainstream exposure wise and also gives a competitive edge for the Women's division on Raw.

Beyond that, Rousey's ability to take a superstar, have a match with them and instantly elevate them is unparalleled, which is another huge advantage Raw has over Smackdown Live. In the end, this ultimately change as Smackdown Live moves to Fox in 2019, but Rousey is making Raw the A show for now!

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement