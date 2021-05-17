5 Reasons why Rey Mysterio and Dominik won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

WWE legend Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio finally overcame all the odds at WrestleMania Backlash to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The two defeated the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode tonight to capture the titles.

It was a feel-good moment and the internet is already full of wrestling personalities and fans congratulating the two for their victory. This was Rey Mysterio's fifth tag team championship victory in WWE while Dominik's first one.

Let's take a look at five possible reasons why Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania Backlash. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this major title change tonight.

#5 To make Rey Mysterio and Dominik the first-ever father-son tag team champions in WWE history

The story behind this entire match was whether Rey and Dominik Mysterio can achieve the unique feat of becoming the first father-son duo to win the tag team titles in WWE. That's exactly what happened at WrestleMania Backlash with The Mysterios winning the titles from Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

There have been multiple father-son storylines in WWE history but it's not often that we see a father-son duo compete together in the WWE ring. It was all made possible due to Rey Mysterio still being in a great physical shape to compete, even at the age of 46.

Ever since Dominik Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2019, this was always on the cards and fans were waiting to see the two compete together and capture tag team gold. With this finally happening at WrestleMania Backlash tonight, the WWE Universe will surely hear the company repeat the fact that Rey Mysterio and Dominik are the first father-son tag team champions in WWE history many times in the coming weeks.

