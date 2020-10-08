Dominik talks possibly fighting Rey Mysterio; Aalyah's involvement in WWE

Dominik Mysterio's interview with Chris Van Vliet was recently released on YouTube where he spoke about numerous things, from dream opponents to his scary first-time experience while facing Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Dominik was also asked if he would consider the possibility of facing his dad, Rey Mysterio, inside the squared circle.

"Yes, most definitely. I think that's still a long time from now, but I remember all the spankings he gave me as a kid. So I'm sure our match will come."

Dominik seemed pretty positive about that confrontation and discussed it in a light-hearted manner as well. This isn't the first time he has talked about facing his father in a one-on-one match. In an interview with talkSPORT, Dominik talked about the same, while listing three things he would want to do with Rey Mysterio in WWE.

"I think bucket list wise with my dad would be winning some Tag Team titles. Definitely having a pay-per-view match with him at WrestleMania, just one-on-one. I think maybe the last bucket list would be being able to induct him into the Hall of Fame as a WWE Superstar. That would be out of this world amazing."

Dominik Mysterio comments on Aalyah's involvement in his WWE storyline

Chris Van Vliet brought up how Dominik and Rey Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins has now turned into a family affair. Dominik was asked about how his sister, Aalyah, got involved in this storyline.

"I don't really know. I think the idea was pitched for her to come on and kinda help me, and kinda be part of the story and help motivate me, and then it kinda just turned into a whole another, 'let's all beat Murphy with the kendo stick'."

Murphy recently turned babyface by attacking his messiah, Seth Rollins, on WWE RAW. The tables turned soon after, but Aalyah Mysterio came out to prevent Rollins from causing any further damage to Murphy.

Other members of The Mysterio Family arrived later and they weren't pleased with Aalyah's involvement with Murphy, especially Dominik, who frequently reminded her of what Murphy and Rollins have done to their father in the past few months.

