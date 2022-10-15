5 reasons why Rey Mysterio refuses to wrestle Dominik and threatened to quit

Triple H was on WWE SmackDown this week when Rey Mysterio confronted him. The legendary superstar told The Game he didn't want to face his son in the ring and then shook the wrestling world by asking to quit.

While fans were shaken, they didn't have to wait long to get a resolution to Mysterio's fate. Instead of agreeing to let him quit, Triple H sorted out a new deal with him. Instead of facing his son and The Judgment Day on a weekly basis on RAW, the legend went to SmackDown instead.

Mysterio quickly went on to win the Fatal Four-Way match to become the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

However, with the move happening how it did, there are some questions as to why Rey Mysterio refused to wrestle Dominik and went so far as to threaten to quit. Let's take a look at five possible reasons why.

#5. Rey Mysterio gets a possible championship run

Gunther is in the middle of an incredible championship run, making the Intercontinental Title seem prestigious.

Rey Mysterio has been one of the most notable holders of the championship in the past and is definitely no stranger to wrestling superstars who are physically more intimidating than him. However, Mysterio has a lot going against him, with Gunther also having the backing of his faction.

It will be interesting to see if Mysterio can be the ultimate underdog once again and win the title from the current champion. Not every championship needs to be held year after year like Roman Reigns, and losing the title once to Mysterio would not hurt Gunther too much.

#4. A stipulation match will be built up

Dominik and Rey Mysterio need some time apart so that when they meet, it will seem like a much bigger deal.

The two being separated and then coming together, with Mysterio even threatening to quit before he hits his son, might be the perfect recipe for a stipulation match.

The legendary star is nearing the end of his career, and that could figure into the equation.

A stipulation match between the two, either setting Mysterio up to end his career or losing his mask to his son, might be the best way for him to sign off on what has been an incredible career.

#3. Dominik needs more time for his character to be built

Let's face it, Dominik was pushed too far too soon, thanks to who his father was. It was a way for WWE to get Mysterio to sign with them. Dominik might have benefited from some time in NXT before being in the spotlight on the main roster.

The star needs better in-ring skills and to improve his mic skills. Being with The Judgment Day is doing more for his character now than his time with his father.

Separating the two for a while might be the best idea for everyone concerned.

#2. WWE wants Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik to come to a head at WrestleMania

WWE have clearly put a lot of effort behind the feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the moment. The two have split apart ever since Dominik turned on his father and Edge to join The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle.

Putting them on different brands might be the best way for the feud to mean more. WWE possibly want the two to face each other at WrestleMania, and separating them till then might be the best idea.

This way, when the two finally meet, it will be a match that everyone wants to see and not one that they have seen several times before.

#1. Rey Mysterio really does not want to face his son

Rey Mysterio may actually not want to wrestle his son. It might be a genuine reason for him not to want to face his son in the ring. Given that Dominik just turned heel, however, it would be impossible for them to share a roster and not cross paths.

Thus, it made the most sense for Rey Mysterio to be shifted to SmackDown, where he would not come across his son.

What did you make of Rey Mysterio's move to SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes