5 Reasons why Rhea Ripley should debut on RAW before WrestleMania 37

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names on WWE NXT, and she is about to make her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW.

WWE aired a video package on the February 22nd edition of their flagship show stating that The Nightmare is "coming soon".

𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑵𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑬 is coming to #WWERaw!@RheaRipley_WWE is bringing her BRUTALITY to Monday nights. pic.twitter.com/mdyc3oKXVx — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

Ripley will be a great addition to the main roster, especially Monday Night RAW. As WWE heads into WrestleMania, the RAW women’s division and its champion, Asuka, have never felt so weak and unimportant. The remedy to cure RAW of these ills is to inject it with a healthy dose of youth, hunger, and potential - three attributes that Rhea Ripley possesses in spades.

Despite the hype video and her much-needed presence, two weeks have since passed and Ripley is nowhere to be seen. The WWE Universe and Ripley herself are left wondering just how long we will have to wait. Hopefully, it won't be long as Monday Night RAW needs a shake-up and Rhea Ripley is the one to do just that.

This article will look at five reasons why Rhea Ripley should debut on RAW before WrestleMania 37.

#5 Rhea Ripley brings much-needed star power to RAW in the lead up to WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley boasts both firepower and star power

Rhea Ripley is a star. Ever since her NXT UK days, it was clear that WWE had big plans for The Nightmare. Those plans were realized when she became the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion. Holding the title for 139 days, she carried the fledgling women's division on her shoulders tremendously.

Ripley returned to NXT in 2019 and made her presence felt when she challenged and dethroned Shayna Baszler, ending her dominance over the NXT women's division in the process. The title win topped off a stellar year for the Australian, who captained her team to victory on NXT's first-ever women's WarGames match and the five-on-five-on-five Survivor Series match.

Ripley is the first person to defend any NXT championship at WrestleMania when she took on Charlotte Flair at last year's event. The match resulted in her losing the title at The Show of Shows, but she rebounded well and remained a focal point of the Black and Yellow brand. Her last match on NXT was an incredible Last Woman Standing match at New Year's Evil against Raquel Gonzalez. Ripley lost the epic battle on her way out of the brand.

Fans last saw Rhea Ripley at this year's Royal Rumble. Her stardom was undeniable as she dominated the match and reached the final two, losing out to Bianca Belair in a thrilling encounter.

Rhea Ripley has achieved what others can only dream of, and she is yet to debut on the main roster. Her presence on RAW is desperately needed as she will bring fresh matches, new threats, and excitement to the tired and directionless women's division that resides on the Red brand.

RAW's female roster has lacked serious star power for months. Asuka is booked so poorly that the title is constantly overshadowed. Charlotte Flair's return has been mishandled and ineffective. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are treading water in WWE's lackluster women's tag team division. Therefore, Rhea Ripley is just the person the company needs to bring the "it factor" back to RAW.

